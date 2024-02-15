Eminence Real Estate Witnesses 29% Surge In Transactions In 2023

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Eminence Real Estate, a leading name in the UAE real estate sector, announced that the company witnessed a 29% surge in transactions, a 27% increase in clientele, and a substantial 40% expansion of the company's office space in 2023. The company is optimistic that 2024, will only be better given the strong performance in 2023.

Since its inception in 2020 with just 10 members, the company has expanded its team to 70 professionals, solidifying its position as a trusted and dynamic player in the real estate market.

In the span of just three years, Eminence Real Estate has recorded an impressive sales figure exceeding Dh4 billion and more than 1,200 home buyers. They have also received over 20 awards.

According to one of its founders,“Eminence Real Estate is proud to retain its top position among the leading real estate developers in the UAE. This accomplishment reflects the company's unwavering focus on providing professional 360 ̊ property solutions that go beyond transactions to build lasting relationships.”

He further added,“Our remarkable growth and achievements in 2023 are a result of the collective efforts of our talented team and the trust and confidence our clients have placed in us. We are committed to maintaining the highest standards of professionalism and excellence in the real estate industry.”

Eminence Real Estate has emerged as a trusted and reputable name in the UAE real estate landscape. The company is dedicated to offering comprehensive 360 ̊ property solutions, aiming to demystify the buying experience and make it enjoyable for clients.

As Eminence Real Estate looks ahead to the future, the company remains steadfast in its mission to provide unparalleled real estate services, strengthen client relationships, and contribute to the continued growth and success of the UAE real estate market.