UAE Weather: Temperatures To Rise To 33Oc, Dust To Blow

The day will be fair to partly cloudy and hazy at times, low clouds will appear Eastward, the National Centre of Meteorology has said.

Light to moderate winds will blow, freshening at times causing blowing dust.

Temperatures could be as high as 33oC in the country. Mercury is set to rise to 30oC in Abu Dhabi and 31oC in Dubai.

However, temperatures could be as low as 19oC in Abu Dhabi and 21oC in Dubai and 7oC in mountainous regions.

Humidity levels will range from 45 to 80 per cent in Abu Dhabi and from 35 to 75 per cent in Dubai.

Conditions at sea will be slight to moderate in the Arabian Gulf and slight in the Oman sea.

