Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) H1 FY24 Reporting Date And Investor Webinar Notification

Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) will release its financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2023 (H1 FY24) on Friday February 23, 2024. Investors are invited to join a webinar on Friday February 23 at 9.00am (AEST). The call will be hosted by Apiam's Managing Director, Dr Chris Richards and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew White. To pre-register please follow this link:

