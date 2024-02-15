Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) Managing Director Tim Harrison Is Interviewed By ABN Newswire

(MENAFN- ABN Newswire)
Ionic Rare Earths Limited (ASX:IXR) (OTCMKTS:IXRRF) Managing Director Tim Harrison is Interviewed by ABN Newswire about the Makuutu rare earth project in Uganda, Ionic's rare earth recycling plant in Ireland and corporate changes to the company board.
The Critical Minerals Act is talked about, and the benefits associated with Ionic's capability to franchise rare earth recycling facilities throughout Europe, USA, Japan and Korea.
To Watch the Interview, please visit:
For Australian Media Nigel Kassulke
Teneo
E: ...
T: +61 (0) 407 904 874
For Investor Relations
Peter Taylor
NWR Communications
E: ...
T: +61 (0) 412 036 231
For UK Media
Tim Blythe
BlytheRay
E: ...
T: + (0) 20 7138 3553
For NI Media
Katie Doran
Lanyon Group
E: ...
T: +44 (0) 28 9018 3242
