Learning Management Systems (LMS) Market Supported By A CAGR Of 20.5% By 2030

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Learning Management Systems Industry

WILMINGTON, DE, UNITED STATES, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The global learning management systems industry size was valued at $12.79 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $81.22 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 20.5% from 2021 to 2030.

With cost-effective and reduced marketing expenses, learning management systems are becoming increasingly convenient platform for schools and educational institutes to deliver coaching and classes to students in effective way. This factor is a major growth driver of learning management systems market.

Request Sample Report:

Access to high-speed internet and increase in use of learning management systems among educational universities drive the global learning management systems market size. Furthermore, rise in penetration of smartphones and laptops across the globe and development of the digital education industry globally are the major factors that drive the growth of the market. However, poor internet connectivity in remote areas hampers the growth of the market. Moreover, the adoption of learning management systems from students to pursue the educational degrees is one of the major growth factors of the LMS market.

In the digital age, education and training have transcended the confines of traditional classrooms, thanks to the proliferation of Learning Management Systems (LMS). These platforms serve as virtual hubs for educators, trainers, and learners to engage, collaborate, and access educational resources from anywhere in the world. This article explores the transformative impact of LMS on the education landscape and delves into the dynamics of the Learning Management Systems Market.

Enquiry Before Buying:

The LMS market is segmented into user type, deployment model, industry vertical, and region. Depending on user type, it is fragmented into academic, and enterprises. By deployment model, the market is differentiated into on-premise and cloud. By industry vertical, the market is segmented into government & education, retail, healthcare, IT & telecom, manufacturing, hospitality, and others. Region wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2020, and is expected to maintain this trend during the forecast period. High demand for LMS solutions and growth in the education sector, which include web-based and distance learning modules, are expected to drive the growth of the LMS industry in this region.

Buy Now and Get Discount: /purchase-options

The key players operating in the learning management systems market analysis include Blackboard Inc., Callidus Software Inc., Epignosis LLC, John Wiley & Sons, Inc., Oracle Corporation, Jzero Solutions Ltd., Paradiso Solutions, SABA Software, Inc., SAP SE, and Sumtotal Systems, LLC. These players have adopted various strategies to increase their market penetration and strengthen their position in the industry.

Table of Content:

Chapter 1 : INTRODUCTION

Chapter 2 : EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Chapter 3 : MARKET LANDSCAPE

Chapter 4 : LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY USER TYPE

Chapter 5 : LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY DEPLOYMENT MODEL

Chapter 6 : LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY INDUSTRY VERTICAL

Chapter 7 : LEARNING MANAGEMENT SYSTEM MARKET, BY REGION

Chapter 8 : COMPANY PROFILES

LIST OF TABLES

LIST OF FIGURES

Trending Reports:

Digital Map market:

cognitive computing market:

cloud services market:

cloud backup & recovery software market:

About Us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports Insights" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

David Correa

Allied Market Research

+1 800-792-5285

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

What Sets Us Apart ? - Allied Market Research