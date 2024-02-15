Jordan Assumes Presidency Of Arab Economic, Social Council

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Jordan on Thursday assumed the presidency of the Arab Economic and Social Council during its 113th session.

The main objective of the current session is to strengthen economic and social collaboration among Arab nations, optimise the use of resources, promote integration across various sectors and address the consequences of the recent Israeli aggression on Gaza and the crisis in the Red Sea and Bab al Mandab, according to the Jordan News Agency, Petra.

Minister of Industry, Trade, and Supply Yousef Shamali, during the Cairo-held transition ceremony, emphasised the Kingdom's commitment to institutionalism and sustainability. He also urged vigilance against possible future regional and global crises with economic repercussions and stressed the need for proactive measures to mitigate their impact.



Addressing the opening session, Secretary General of the Arab League Ahmed Aboul Gheit highlighted that the session's agenda focuses on the adoption of an economic and social relief plan to support the Palestinians in Gaza.