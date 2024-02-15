Jordanian-Greek Parliamentary Friendship Committe, Greek Ambassador Discuss Bilateral Ties, Israeli War On Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - Head of the Jordanian-Greek Parliamentary Friendship Committe, Hail Ayyash on Thursday commended the Jordanian-Greek relations, describing them as historic and deeply rooted.



During the association's meeting with Greek Ambassador to Jordan Irene Riga, Ayyash highlighted the extensive bilateral relations in various fields, stressing the need to intensify efforts to strengthen collaboration between the private sectors of the two countries, the Jordan News Agency, Petra, reported.

He also called for enhancing cooperation in the tourism sector by increasing tourist arrivals, citing Jordan's tourism potential in religious, medical and leisure tourism.



He also highlighted various investment opportunities in Jordan, particularly in sectors such as fertilisers, pharmaceuticals and renewable energy, intending to establish genuine partnerships for the mutual benefit of both peoples.

Ayyash also stressed the common positions of both countries in working with friendly nations to find a just and comprehensive solution to end the "indiscriminate" war that is devastating Gaza.

He also highlighted the dire humanitarian situation, mainly the loss of innocent lives, including children and the elderly, as well as the targeting of vital infrastructure such as hospitals and schools in the Strip.

Riga

also affirmed the strong relations between Greece and Jordan in various fields and the constant communication between the leaderships of both countries.



She referred to the recent visit of the Greek Foreign Minister and his meeting with his Jordanian counterpart, as well as the trilateral summit between Jordan, Greece and Cyprus.



She also lauded the two countries' converging views on the situation in Gaza, noting that her country, through the EU, has been working to stabilise the region.