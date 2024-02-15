Martinelli's Nicaraguan Bolt-Hole Closed For Business

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama)

Without prior notice, the Nicaraguan embassy where former president Ricardo Martinelli is sheltering from justice was closed for business for its nationals on Thursday, February 15.

Passport renewal or withdrawal procedures are postponed, without further details for users.

At least 15 people showed up during the morning to carry out legal procedures but were unable to complete their processes.

The door to the diplomatic headquarters was closed. When Nicaraguans tried to enter to carry out license certification processes, notarial registrations, renewal or withdrawal of passports, they were informed through a small window that this would not be possible.

One of those affected commented that on Wednesday, February 14, she called the embassy to confirm that they would serve the public during regular hours, but upon arriving she was surprised that no procedure could be carried out.

Embassy officials told her that it was a last-minute decision, without going into details.

Since February 7, Martinelli has been in the Nicaraguan Embassy, ​​after the Daniel Ortega regime granted him asylum.

Martinelli, who receives visits from family members, lawyers, politicians, and allied journalists, has remodeled the Nicaraguan diplomatic headquarters, equipping it with televisions, furniture, air conditioners, water pumping systems, and family-sized barbecues.

The government of Panama has denied safe passage for the former president to leave Panamanian territory.

Martinelli is sentenced to more than 10 years in prison and to pay a $92 million fine in the New Business case, but he requested asylum claiming political persecution.







