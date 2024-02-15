Techmediabreaks Reborn Coffee, Inc. (NASDAQ: REBN) Secures $1M In Private Placement

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Reborn (NASDAQ: REBN) , a California-based retailer of specialty coffee, recently announced the closing of its non-brokered $1 million private placement investment from Farooq Arjomand, its chairman. At the closing, the company issued 1,666,667 shares of its common stock for proceeds of $1,000,000 for a purchase price $0.60 per share. Reborn Coffee intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.“This private equity investment by our Chairman, Farooq Arjomand, reflects his commitment to Reborn Coffee's mission and vision for the future,” said Jay Kim, chief executive officer of Reborn.“This capital investment marks a pivotal moment for Reborn Coffee as we continue to solidify our position as a leader in the coffee industry, having just recently opened our flagship store in Malaysia and marking the beginning of our international expansion into Southeast Asia and beyond. With this investment of capital, the company is poised to further enhance its product offerings, expand its market reach, and continue to innovate in ways that resonate with coffee lovers worldwide.”

To view the full press release, visit



About Reborn Coffee

Reborn is focused on serving high quality, specialty-roasted coffee at retail locations, kiosks and cafes. Reborn is an innovative company that strives for constant improvement in the coffee experience through exploration of new technology and premier service, guided by traditional brewing techniques. Reborn believes it differentiates itself from other coffee roasters through innovative techniques, including sourcing, washing, roasting, and brewing its coffee beans with a balance of precision and craft. For more information, visit

.

About TechMediaWire

TechMediaWire

(“TMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on pioneering public and private companies driving the future of technology. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists, and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TechMediaWire, text“TECH” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TechMediaWire website applicable to all content provided by TMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TechMediaWire

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TechMediaWire is powered by

IBN