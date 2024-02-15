Biomednewsbreaks - Sunshine Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ: SBFM) Closes On $10M Public Offering

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Sunshine Biopharma (NASDAQ: SBFM) , a pharmaceutical company offering and researching life-saving medicines in a variety of therapeutic areas including oncology and antivirals, has closed on a firm commitment underwritten public offering. The offering is comprised of 71,428,571 units, including 26,428,571 common units and 45,000,000 prefunded units. According to the announcement, the offering is projected to result in approximately $10 million gross proceeds, before the deduction of underwriting discounts and other estimated expenses. Sunshine Biopharma also granted Aegis Capital Corp. a 45-day option to purchase additional shares of common stock, prefunded warrants and Series A warrants or Series B warrants sold in the offering, to cover overallotments. The company expects to use the net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes and working capital. Aegis Capital Corp. acted as the sole book-running manager for the offering.

To view the full press release, visit



About Sunshine Biopharma Inc.

Sunshine Biopharma through its subsidiary Nora Pharma Inc. has 51 generic prescription drugs on the market in Canada and 32 additional drugs scheduled to be launched in Canada in 2024 and 2025. In addition, Sunshine Biopharma is conducting a proprietary drug-development program that is comprised of K1.1 mRNA for liver cancer and PLpro protease inhibitor for SARS Coronavirus infections. For more information, visit the company website at

.

About BioMedWire

BioMedWire

(“BMW”) is a specialized communications platform with a focus on the latest developments in the Biotechnology (BioTech), Biomedical Sciences (BioMed) and Life Sciences sectors. It is one of 60+ brands within the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, BMW is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, BMW brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness.

BMW is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from BioMedWire,“Biotech” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the BioMedWire website applicable to all content provided by BMW, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

BioMedWire

San Francisco, CA



415.949.5050 Office

...

BioMedWire is powered by

IBN