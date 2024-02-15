Tinygemsbreaks Diamond Lake Minerals Inc. (DLMI) Employing Hybrid Approach To Create Appealing Entry Into Digital Assets

(MENAFN- Investor Brand Network) Diamond Lake Minerals (OTC: DLMI) , a multi-strategy operating company, is focused on taking a place at the forefront of the growing tokenized securities movement by creating a gateway for digital asset entry that appeals to skeptics and uncertain investors.“Diamond Lake Minerals is establishing the gateway by acquiring and creating industry-agnostic subsidiaries in a multitude of market sectors, then granting each an SEC-registered security token offering ('STO') that will be part and parcel of the stock... Regulated SEC security token exchange INX has partnered with Diamond Lake to provide the tokenized access. The INX Token was the first SEC-registered security token to land as an IPO on the blockchain, and its reliance on the checks and balances of traditional economic trading has granted it experience needed to help DLMI maintain the stability of its offerings,” a recent article reads.“We are solely focused on a regulated environment in digital securities and security tokens,” DLMI CEO Brian J. Esposito is quoted as saying.“As far as the wealth of the world that's sitting on the sidelines that don't understand things like crypto, they don't understand the digital assets, they don't understand NFTs – a lot of friction points: they don't believe it's real; they're intimated by downloading a digital wallet; putting in personal information. So, what we're doing is that hybrid approach.”

To view the full article, visit

About Diamond Lake Minerals Inc.

Founded in Utah in 1954, Diamond Lake Minerals is a multi-strategy operating company that specializes in the development and support of digital assets and SEC-registered security tokens. Its goal is to responsibly innovate and develop valuable traditional businesses and successfully combine them with the future of money and digital assets. The company's mission is to bring back to the public markets timeless business principles that are focused on healthy sustainable growth and strong earnings that generate yields combined in a modern digital world creating value for its stakeholders. DLMI is positioning itself as an industry agnostic leader in the digital asset and security token space. For more information, visit the company's website at .

NOTE TO INVESTORS: The latest news and updates relating to DLMI are available in the company's newsroom at

About TinyGems

TinyGems

is a specialized communications platform with a focus on innovative small-cap and mid-cap companies with bright futures and huge potential. It is one of 60+ brands within

the

Dynamic Brand Portfolio

@

IBN

that delivers :

(1) access to a vast network of wire solutions via

InvestorWire

to efficiently and effectively reach a myriad of target markets, demographics and diverse industries ;

(2) article and

editorial syndication to 5,000+ outlets ;

(3) enhanced

press release enhancement

to ensure maximum impact ;

(4)

social media distribution

via IBN to millions of social media followers ;

and (5) a full array of tailored

corporate communications solutions . With broad reach and a seasoned team of contributing journalists and writers, TinyGems is uniquely positioned to best serve private and public companies that want to reach a wide audience of investors, influencers, consumers, journalists and the general public. By cutting through the overload of information in today's market, TinyGems brings its clients unparalleled recognition and brand awareness. TinyGems is where breaking news, insightful content and actionable information converge.

To receive SMS alerts from TinyGems, text“Gems” to 888-902-4192 (U.S. Mobile Phones Only)

For more information, please visit



Please see full terms of use and disclaimers on the TinyGems website applicable to all content provided by TinyGems, wherever published or re-published:

/Disclaimer

TinyGems

Los Angeles, CA



310.299.1717 Office

...

TinyGems is powered by

IBN