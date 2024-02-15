Delhi Fire Death Toll Rises To 11

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 16 (IANS) At least 11 bodies were recovered from Delhi's Dayalpur market area, where a massive fire broke out on February 15 evening, the police said, adding that four people, including a constable, sustained injuries.

The deceased are yet to be identified while the injured have been identified as Jyoti (42), Divya (20), Mohit Solanki (34) and Delhi Police Constable Karambir.

The search operation was going on, said the fire department official.

Sharing details, Atul Garg, Director of Delhi Fire Service (DFS), said that a call regarding the blaze was received at 5:26 p.m.

"As many as 22 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, which managed to douse the flame by 9 p.m. The search operation is going on," Garg said.

Garg further said that fire had engulfed two paint and chemical godowns and eight shops.

“So far till Friday morning, 11 dead bodies were removed and taken to the Babu Jagjivan Ram hospital while four injured were taken to the Raja Harish Chandra Hospital for treatment,” said Garg.

"The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Police teams have been formed to investigate the incident," said a senior police official.

