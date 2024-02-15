'Sarfaraz Dominated English Spinners And Looked Assured', Says Anil Kumble On Debutant’S Innings

(MENAFN- IANS) Rajkot, Feb 16 (IANS) Legendary India leg-spinner Anil Kumble was left impressed with debutant batter Sarfaraz Khan's innings of 62 on day one of third Test against England, saying the right-hander dominated the visitors' spinners and gave an assured look at the crease.

Coming out to bat at number six, Sarfaraz played a sparkling knock of 62 off 66 balls, laced with nine fours and a maximum in his first Test innings. He showed maturity far beyond his years, with his sweeps, pulls and cuts along with manoeuvring the ball against the spinners making for a delightful sight.

“It never looked like it was his first Test innings. We all know about the talent he has and we have seen him dominate spin at the domestic level. But at the Test level, you need a completely different mindset and to have that approach and play that free-flowing innings was brilliant.

“He was certainly tested by Mark Wood, but coming in and dominating the spinners was outstanding. And the way he batted – more than a run a ball with the kind of shot selection, he was very assured in his approach. After he took the bowlers on, the next ball was played on the backfoot just to manoeuvre that single and get off strike. Brilliant batting from Sarfaraz,” said Kumble in a conversation on 'Match Centre Live' on JioCinema and Sports18.

His contribution in the fifth wicket association of 77 with Ravindra Jadeja (110 not out) was exactly 62, which is rare for a debutant to be a dominating partner in a crucial counter-attacking stand.

“Yes, Sarfaraz was dominating the partnership but Jadeja, I thought, got into a shell and that sometimes creates a mindset where you are not clear about the decision-making. Maybe, that was one of the reasons and possibility I passed on my bad luck of my debut run-out to Sarfaraz!” added Kumble, who was himself run out in his first Test innings.

Before stumps came, Sarfaraz was sold down the river by Jadeja in pursuit of him taking a single for reaching his century, as mark Wood aimed a direct hit from mid-on at the non-striker's end. That run-out of Sarfaraz brought out an angry reaction from captain Rohit Sharma, who flung his cap in anger in the dressing room.

“He's batted brilliantly and came in at a time when India were under a lot of trouble. He was promoted ahead of Sarfaraz Khan and then with skipper Rohit Sharma he put on a fantastic partnership. Then once Rohit got out, he continued and he's still there at the crease to start fresh tomorrow. So, another century for Jadeja – like we have been discussing the last few years he's been outstanding, not just with the ball but with the bat as well,” added Kumble.

Speaking about the run-out in the post-match press conference, before Jadeja posted an apology on his Instagram account, Sarfaraz said run-outs like this are part and parcel of the game.“He came to dressing room and said, 'Thoda sa miscommunication ho gaya tha... (there was a bit of a misunderstanding).' I said to him, 'Ye hota rehta hai'. It's part of the game.”

As Kumble presented Sarfaraz with his Test cap at Rajkot on Thursday, his father-cum-coach Naushad Khan was left emotional on seeing the scenes unfolding in front of his eyes. Visuals then showed Sarfaraz running with his Test cap across the boundary rope to show it to his father and wife Romana Zahoor, who watched the proceedings from the sidelines.

Sporting a 'cricket is everyone's game' written on the back of the jacket, a visibly teary-eyed and proud Naushad hugged him with joy and kissed the Indian badge on the Test cap, even as Sarfaraz was wiping off the tears from Romana's eyes.

"My father was there. I was six when he introduced me to cricket. I wanted to give him the gratification of seeing his son play international cricket in his lifetime. It was my dream for him. It felt great."

"I was waiting for four hours, all padded up. I have waited long enough for this moment and I thought I can wait a little longer. When I went to the middle, I felt nervous for a few deliveries. After that it was fine. All my hard work paid off," he said. "Once I went into my zone, it did not feel difficult. I realised I have been doing this all these days," concluded Sarfaraz.

--IANS

nr/bc