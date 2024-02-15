Nomination For 10Th Sheikh Hamad Award For Translation And International Understanding Begins March 1

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The applications and nominations for the 10th Sheikh Hamad Award for Translation and International Understanding will begin on March 1 and run until May 31, 2024, said the Official Spokesperson and Media Advisor for the Award Dr. Hanan Al Fayyad.

The nomination forms can be found at

She also revealed that the 10th edition opted for the French language as a main language along with English, in a bid to honor distinguished single books. French was also chosen as a main language in 2017.

This year's categories include translations of single books from Arabic into French, French into Arabic, Arabic into English, and English into Arabic.

Al Fayyad added that the Award, introduced in 2015, had evolved into the most important and largest international translation award from and into Arabic, with over 29 sub-languages and seven main languages, in addition to English.

She added that the selection is built on international translation studies and a follow-up of translation activity in a large number of countries. Two main languages are selected annually with money prizes for the winners totaling USD 200,000.

This year's achievement prizes will cover translations between Arabic and four other languages - Balochi, Tatar, Hungarian and Yoruba - with a total prize of USD 100,000 for every category.

The Award seeks to honor translators and acknowledge their role in strengthening the bonds of friendship and cooperation amongst peoples and nations of the world. It hopes to reward merit and excellence, encourage creativity, uphold the highest moral and ethical standards, and spread the values of diversity, pluralism and openness.