Trump Jurors May Be Quizzed On Bumper Stickers, Pacs And Books

Jurors who will pass judgment in Donald Trump's first criminal trial may have to disclose what bumper stickers they have on their car, whether they've read his"Art of the Deal" and even what radio shows they listen to were some of the questions that came up during a Thursday hearing where Judge Juan Merchan in Manhattan set a March 25 trial date over allegations Trump paid hush money to a porn star before the 2016 election the judge hasn't decided on the final questionnaire, the issue demonstrates the difficulty in picking an impartial jury to sit in on the trial of one of the most divisive figures in American history. Trump potentially faces three more criminal trials in DC, Florida and Georgia.

The former president sat in the courtroom as his defense lawyers and prosecutors debated the questions that should be presented to jurors who will be selected to decide his fate.

“Whether we like it or not, a juror's political affiliation has to be something that we know and understand,” Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche said asked the judge to find out if potential jurors have read any of Trump's books. The defense lawyers pushed back, arguing that the“Art of the Deal,” one of Trump's bestsellers, is more than 40 years old. Ultimately, Merchan decided not to quiz jurors about the books sides discussed having jurors identify where they get their news from a list of publications. The Trump team wanted to add several conservative talk shows, including Sean Hannity and podcasts like Alex Jones' InfoWars. Prosecutors said it was clear Trump's lawyers wanted to identify the most conservative potential jurors, and countered that they should add questions about MSNBC hosts like Rachel Maddow.

Blanche, who said that 80% of the country thinks there's some unfairness about in the US justice system in relation to Trump, suggested asking potential jurors about their political affiliations.

“We can't ignore the elephant in the room” Blanche said.“President Trump is running for president.”

Judge Merchan pushed back on that, telling Blanche both sides each get 10 peremptory challenges to strike a prospective jurors.

“You won't be able to strike every Democrat or Republican.”Lawyers for Trump also asked Merchan to question potential jurors about what kind of bumper stickers and lawn signs they had in front of their homes to determine their politics said the trial should last about six weeks. Starting a trial next month will immediately complicate Trump's ongoing campaign to return to the White House amid his overlapping legal entanglements.

Read more: Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million for Defaming CarrollTrump's lawyer also argued that a March 25 trial comes too soon after E. Jean Carroll's defamation case against the former president, which triggered intense media coverage in the city that could taint a jury in the new trial.

“We'll have to find a jury to put that aside,” Blanche said, complaining about“media saturation” from the Carroll verdict. Last month, a New York jury concluded Trump must pay Carroll $83.3 million for defaming her when he denied he sexually assaulted her.

