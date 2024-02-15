Illinois Governor Plans Additional $182 Million In Migrant Aid

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "(Bloomberg) -- Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker, who is set to release his fiscal 2025 spending proposal next week, said he plans to ask the state legislature for an additional $182 million in the year starting July 1 to care for asylum seekers and other migrants coming from the US southern border funding request is part of a broader $250 million commitment announced Thursday with Cook County, where Chicago is located, according to emailed statements from state and county officials.“With thousands of asylum seekers continuing to come to Chicago in desperate need of support and with Congress continuing to refuse to act-it is clear the state, county, and city will have to do more to keep people safe,” Pritzker said in the statement aid is on top of the more than half billion dollars Illinois has spent on shelter, food, relocation and other services for the thousands of migrants arriving from Texas and other southern states since August 2022. So far, Illinois has committed $638 million to the response as more than 35,000 migrants have arrived in Chicago and surrounding suburbs over the last year and a half.

Cook County committed more than $100 million for migrants in its current fiscal 2024 budget, primarily for health care. County Board President Toni Preckwinkle"will work with Cook County commissioners to commit up to $70 million more for this joint funding plan," according to the statement.A Chicago spokesperson didn't immediately respond to an email and phone call requesting comment about the city's role in the funding plan.

