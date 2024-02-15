Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE Updates: Traders To Continue Their Business Operations Buses In Punjab Affected

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE Updates: A sectoral industrial strike and Grameen Bharat Bandh have been called by the workers and farmers on 16 February, Friday. The farmers' body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (Non-Political) has urged all like-minded farmer organisations to unite and take part in the February 16 Bharat Bandh. The day-long protest will begin from 6 AM to 4 PM. Farmers reportedly will join massive chakka jams on main roads nationwide from 12 pm to 4 pm on Friday. Most of the state and national highways will be closed for four hours in Punjab on Friday. As per media report, various private and government offices, and village shops may remain shut today. Besides, transportation, agricultural activities, Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA) rural works, and rural industrial and service sector institutions are also likely to remain closed. The Samyukt Kisan Morcha (SKM) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi demanding a Minimum Support Price for crops based on the Swaminathan formula of C2 50 (input cost of capital 50%), legal guarantee of procurement, debt waiver, no hike in electricity tariff and no smart metres. They have also demanded free 300 units of power for farming for domestic use and shops, comprehensive crop insurance, and a hike in pensions to ₹10,000 per month among others. In view of the Bharat Bandh called by farmers' unions on Friday, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police on Thursday said restrictions under CrPC Section 144, including a ban on unauthorized public assemblies, would be enforced across the district, reported news agency PTI all the LIVE Update on Bharat Bandh here

