Top News Of The Day: From Farmers' Call For Bharat Bandh To India Vs England Test Match Day 2, All You Must Track Today

India is set to witness a series of important diplomatic, political, judicial and financial events today, February 16. From budget sessions in different states, India vs England test match Day 2, Gurugram Metro project launch to ongoing farmers protest and Bharat Bandh call today, we have listed a number of events to follow today.-Bharat Bandh and farmers protest: Farmers' umbrella body Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), along with central trade unions, have called for 'gramin bharat bandh', or nationwide strike today, February 16. This Bharat Bandh call will take place from 6 am to 4 pm amid ongoing 'Delhi Chalo' march that will mark its fourth day today to press the centre for farmers' demands relating to the agriculture sector, including a law guaranteeing Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops read: Bharat Bandh 2024: SKM, trade unions call nationwide strike on Feb 16; all you need to know-Gurugram Metro project: PM Modiwill visit Rewari, Haryana today, where he will unveil a series of developmental initiatives totalling over ₹9750 crore. He will also lay the foundation stone of the Gurugram Metro Rail project that is set to be developed at an estimated cost of ₹5450 crore.-AIIMS Rewari: PM Modi will lay the foundation stone of All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) hospital project at Majra Balkhi village in Rewari today. The AIIMS hospital in Rewari will be the 22nd project to be taken by the Union government across the country that will be constructed at a cost of ₹1,231 crore read: PM Modi to lay foundation for AIIMS Rewari, Gurugram Metro on February 16-BJP national council meeting: BJP will hold national council meeting from February 16 to18. Over 8,000 party members from across the country may attend the meeting as it seeks to galvanise its cadre and lay down the agenda ahead of the Lok Sabha elections expected in April-May.-Delhi Budget: Finance Minister Atishi will present Delhi Budget for fiscal 2024-25 today as Delhi Assembly Budget Session 2024 will take place from February 15 to 20. Arvind Kejriwal government is likely to address several issues including education, health, electricity, water, roads, and infrastructure and various developmental projectsAlso read: Delhi Budget Session 2024 to begin from Feb 15-20, focus likely on health, education-Karnataka Budget: Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah will present the state budget today during the ongoing budget assembly sessions. Siddaramaiah will present an outlay of ₹3.80 lakh crores budget that will be his 15th budget presentation and 8th time in the position of chief minister.-Trinamool Congress: TMC general secretary Abhishek Banerjee will meet all senior party leaders today. This will be a major organisational meeting before the party begins its campaign for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.-Jharkhand: Jharkhand Chief Minister Champai Soren will expand his cabinet on February 16. The swearing-in ceremony will take place at 3 pm taday at Raj Bhavan-Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra: Former Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Prasad Yadav will attend Congress MP Rahul Gandhi public meeting in Kaimur district today as part of Rahul Gandhi's ongoing 'Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra'. Rahul Gandhi will address a public meeting at Dhaneychha in the Durgawati block of Kaimur.-Haryana: Haryana trade unions, govt employees will join nationwide Bharat Bandh protest. Govt employees and trade unions will lead the protest citing demands such as revocation of old-pension scheme, formation of 8th pay commission, recruitment drives for regular jobs, regularisation of contractual employees.-India vs England test match Day 2: In the ongoing, India vs England cricket test match, India will resume their first innings on Day 2 at 326/5 read: Bharat Bandh 2024 LIVE Updates: Farmers' nationwide strike begins; Section 144 imposed in Noida-Maharashtra: Auto Drivers to take up 'Silent Protest' against e-challan and demand the repeal of a revised hit-and-run law today. Auto drivers will approach the regional transport offices (RTO) demanding a return to the use of traditional paper challans and seeking a waiver for fines incorrectly imposed.-Chandigarh: Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGIMER) contract workers will lead a protest today post lunch, demanding revised wages, regularisation, leave benefits, medical facilities, bonuses and 24/7 canteen service. These contract workers include security guards, hospital attendants, lift operators, electricians, lab technicians and others.-Star Air launches Ajmer to Hindon flight: Privately held regional airline Star Air will commence with new flights from Ajmer (Kishangarh) to Hindon (Ghaziabad) today.-CII to hold Agtech South conference: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) is holding a three-day Agri Tech South 2024 conference from today to promote sustainable growth in the agricultural sector. Agri Vision 2024 which is a two-day conference will discuss the latest developments in the primary sector read: 'No excuse for violence': US says Biden admin working 'very hard' to thwart attacks against Indian students-US President Biden to visit East Palestine: US President Joe Biden will travel to East Palestine, Ohio, today. East Palestine Mayor Trent Conaway extended the invitation to the Democratic president. The Mayor is a conservative who does not support Biden but said that the visit will be good for his community.

