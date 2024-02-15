OTT Releases This Week: From Dunki, The Kerala Story To Salaar Movies, Web Series To Watch Over The Weekend

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "OTT releases this week: Several movies and web series including Dunki, The Kerala Story, Salaar and Players are releasing on platforms like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and Disney+ Hotstar. Let's have a look StoriyaanPlot: Six married couples share their struggles to stay together in a traditional society that doesn't easily accept breaking norms: DocumentaryPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: February 14Chemistry MashiPlot:Sucharita finds out who she is apart from her family, but then her life changes completely when the police arrest her for sharing exam papers: DramaCast: Debashree Roy, Vinay Sharma, Soumya MukherjeePlatform: HoichoiRelease Date: February 14PlayersPlot: New York sportswriter Mack and her friend Adam create ways to have casual dates with their group. However, they soon start to understand the difference between casual dating and being in a serious relationship: Sports/DramaCast: Gina Rodriguez, Damon Wayans Jr. Tom EllisPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 14AlRawabi School for Girls Season 2Plot: In Season 2 of AlRawabi School for Girls, Mariam and her friends transform from bullied outcasts to advocates for justice: Action/DramaCast: Andria Tayeh, Rakeen Saad, Noor TaherPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 15House of NinjasPlot: The series is set in a world where ninja clans, now mostly retired, still exist. When an evil clan poses a threat to Japan, a family of former ninjas secretly comes out of retirement to stop them and take decisive action: Action/AdventureCast: Kento Kaku, Riho Yoshioka, Aju MakitaPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 15Ready, Set, LovePlot: In this dating show from Thailand, 20 single women try to win the heart of an eligible bachelor: Comedy/RomanceCast: Pongtiwat Tangwancharoen, Kemisara Paladesh, Man Trisanu SoranunPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 15DunkiPlot: A group of friends took a dangerous secret path, known as 'donkey flight', to move to the United Kingdom, putting their lives at risk: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee Pannu, Vicky KaushalPlatform: NetflixRelease Date: February 15The Kerala StoryPlot: Shalini Unnikrishnan converts her religion and takes a new name, Fatima Ba. Then, she joins ISIS and gets jailed in Afghanistan: DramaCast: Adah Sharma, Yogita Bihani, Sonia BalaniPlatform: ZEE5Release Date: February 16This Is Me... Now: A Love StoryPlot: This is a documentary on Jennifer Lopez's love life and her reunion with Ben Affleck: DocumentaryCast: Jennifer LopezPlatform: Amazon Prime VideoRelease Date: February 16Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire (Hindi)Plot: A gang leader vows to fulfill a dying friend's wish by battling rival gangs: Action/DramaCast: Prabhas, Prithviraj Sukumaran, Shruti HaasanPlatform: Disney+ HotstarRelease Date: February 16Saladın: The Conqueror of Jerusalem (Hindi)Plot: The Turkish show tells the story of Saladin, who started the Ayyubid dynasty: DramaCast: Fawad Khan, Uğur Güneş, Adnan SiddiquiPlatform: YouTubeRelease Date: February 20

