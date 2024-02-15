Debunking Food Myths: Don't Rinse Raw Chicken Before Cooking

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Food safety experts advise against rinsing raw chicken or any poultry before cooking, as it can spread bacteria and lead to cross-contamination. Contrary to popular belief, rinsing with vinegar, lemon juice, or saltwater does not effectively eliminate germs

In a departure from traditional kitchen practices, food safety experts are advising against rinsing raw chicken or any other poultry before cooking.



Contrary to common belief, this precaution is not conducive to food safety and may even pose risks of bacterial contamination.

Rinsing chicken under running water can spread bacteria, such as salmonella, onto kitchen surfaces, increasing the likelihood of cross-contamination with other ingredients.



A USDA study conducted in 2019 revealed that 60% of cooks who rinsed raw chicken had bacterial contamination in their kitchen sinks.

Moreover, the misconception that rinsing chicken with vinegar, lemon juice, or saltwater can effectively kill germs has been debunked by scientific research.

These methods may impart a quick brine to the chicken but have no substantial impact on eliminating bacteria.

To ensure food safety, experts recommend cooking poultry to the recommended internal temperature of 165 degrees Fahrenheit.

Additionally, patting the chicken dry with paper towels can help absorb excess moisture and minimize the spread of bacteria. Dispose of the paper towels immediately after use.

To prevent cross-contamination, it is advised to use separate cutting boards for poultry and meat, as well as for other ingredients such as produce and cheese.

It's also advisable to handle raw poultry as the final step in meal preparation, after washing, chopping, and prepping other ingredients.

Practising proper hand hygiene by washing hands thoroughly with hot, soapy water after handling raw poultry is essential.



Similarly, items that come into contact with raw poultry or its juices should be washed promptly with hot, soapy water or sanitized in the dishwasher.

Lastly, it's crucial to avoid reusing sponges or dishcloths that have been in contact with raw poultry juices to prevent the spread of bacteria.