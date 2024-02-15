BJP Funding Grows Over 17%, Congress Sees 16.27% Dip

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) During FY 2022-23, donations to national parties in India increased by Rs 91.701 crore, with the BJP leading in donations at Rs 719.858 crore, marking a 17.12% rise from the previous fiscal year. The INC saw a decrease of 16.27%, while the CPI(M) and AAP experienced declines of 39.56% and 2.99%, respectively

During the fiscal year 2022-23, the combined donations to national parties in India surged by Rs 91.701 crore, marking a 12.09% increase compared to the financial year 2021-22.

According to Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR), the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led the pack, garnering the highest donations totaling Rs 719.858 crore from 7,945 donors.



BJP's donation figure represented a 17.12 per cent uptick from the party's donations in the preceding fiscal year.

Overall, national parties declared a total of Rs 850.438 crore from 12,167 donations during FY 2022-23.

The Indian National Congress (INC) trailed behind, securing Rs 79.924 crore, signifying a decrease of 16.27% from the previous fiscal year.

Conversely, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) witnessed a decline of 39.56% in donations, amounting to Rs 3.978 crore

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) experienced a marginal dip of 2.99%, totaling Rs 1.143 crore.

The Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) declared its absence from donations exceeding Rs 20,000 for the 17th consecutive year during FY 2022-23.

State-wise analysis shows that Delhi led in donation contributions to national parties with Rs 276.202 crore, followed by Gujarat (Rs 160.509 cr) and Maharashtra (Rs 96.273 cr).

Corporate sector accounted for Rs 680.495 crore, comprising 80.017 per cent of the total. Individual donors contributed Rs 166.621 crore, constituting 19.592 per cent of the total.

BJP got significantly more corporate donations than other national parties, totalling Rs 610.491 crore, eight times the combined corporate donations received by other parties.



The Prudent Electoral Trust emerged as the top donor, contributing a total of Rs 257.15 crore to both the BJP and AAP during FY 2022-23.