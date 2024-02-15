Karnataka Budget 2024: CM Siddaramaiah To Present His 15Th Budget In Assembly Today; Here's What We Can Expect

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah is gearing up to present his 15th budget in the assembly today, sparking keen interest, especially with the Lok Sabha elections approaching ahead. The budget size is expected to surge from Rs 3.27 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year to a predicted Rs 3.70 lakh crore for 2024-25, citizens are eagerly awaiting the allocation of funds for various key initiatives.

Here are some key points that we can expect:

Funding for Major Projects:

There's likely to be a significant allocation for crucial projects such as the Mekedatu and the Ettinahole project. These ventures play a vital role in infrastructure development and water resource management.

Special Grants for Development:

Expectations are high for a special grant towards the Krishna Upper Bank Project, which holds strategic importance in bolstering irrigation facilities and agricultural productivity in the region.

Support for Essential Workers:

A potential increase in honorarium for civic workers and Anganwadi workers is anticipated, acknowledging their invaluable contributions to society's welfare.

Social Welfare Initiatives:

The establishment of a Community Development Welfare Board and earmarking funds for minority development reflect the government's commitment to fostering inclusive growth and addressing societal disparities.

Education and Healthcare Schemes:

Schemes aimed at promoting higher education among young women from SC/ST communities, as well as initiatives for the treatment of women suffering from endometriosis, are likely to be introduced.

Infrastructure and Livelihood Support:

Plans for the construction of special schools for orphan children and the establishment of a KMF training unit in North Karnataka underscore the government's focus on infrastructure development and livelihood enhancement.

Financial Considerations:

While the budget size sees a notable increase, a significant portion is expected to be allocated to the five major guarantee schemes, amounting to approximately 58,000 crores. However, balancing these commitments with other project financing remains a challenge for the government.