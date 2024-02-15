Kerala Police Warns Against Theft By Scrap Dealers

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) Thiruvananthapuram: Police have issued warnings that gangs are present in the state and that they steal from homes by pretending to collect scrap items. The police warning is predicated on a description of the women-only group's tactics of theft. The other day, Thrissur City reported one such incident. A total of twenty sovereign gold was stolen from a house. When strangers enter a home, individuals should exercise extreme caution, according to the police.

Police warning:

People that come to pick up crap in your home should be avoided. There have been reports in Kerala of people breaking into houses under the pretext of collecting old items and ending up stealing valuables from the house. An iron piece or a bottle is brought home by two or three women. Next, the bottle or iron item is positioned within the compound or close to the home. Two more women stand on either side of the home while one of the accompanying women presses the doorbell bell.



One of the women says that she is here to pick up scraps and assures the person answering the door that they will pay a fair price for the old items in the house. The women stand in front of the householder

head to the back of the home or the area where the old things are stored. At this point, they begin communicating with the homeowner positively. The other two women seize the chance to enter the house from the front or the back and steal the valuables. After ringing the calling bell and realizing that there is no one in the house, it is customary to take away the things that are found valuable.