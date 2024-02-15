Kerala News LIVE: Karnataka HC To Hear Plea To Quash SFIO Investigation On Exalogic Company Today

(MENAFN- AsiaNet News) 9:00 am: Kerala police warns against theft by scrap dealers

Police have issued warnings that gangs are present in the state and that they steal from homes by pretending to collect scrap items. The police warning is predicated on a description of the women-only group's tactics of theft. The other day, Thrissur City reported one such incident. A total of twenty sovereign gold was stolen from a house. When strangers enter a home, individuals should exercise extreme caution, according to the police.

8:36 am: California family murder: Anand killed his wife and committed suicide; police await kids' autopsy report



Four members of a family from Kollam were found dead inside their home in California on Tuesday( 13 Feb). Anand Sujith Henry (42), his wife Alice Priyanka (40), and their twin children Noah and Neithan (4) were found dead. The initial reports were that the death was caused by inhaling poisonous gas. However, the police confirmed that husband Anand killed his wife and committed suicide and his wife has multiple gunshot wounds. The police also informed that the cause of death of the children will be disclosed only after the post-mortem report.

8:14 am: 10-class student found dead inside her home in Varkala



A 10th-class student was found hanging dead inside her house in Varkala. The deceased was identified as Akhila. The child was found hanging dead in the bedroom at 7 pm yesterday. The body was shifted to Varkala Taluk Hospital. The Ayiroor police registered a case of unnatural death.

Karnataka HC to hear plea to quash SFIO investigation on Veena Vijayan's Exalogic company today

The Karnataka High Court will pass an interim order on a petition filed by Exalogic Company seeking to quash the investigation by the Serious Fraud Investigation Office.A bench headed by Justice M Nagaprasanna will pass the interim judgment today at 2.30 pm. One of the company's promoters, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's daughter Veena, is the main accused.