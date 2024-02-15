Oil Rallies Despite Demand Concerns

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Crude oil futures rose on Thursday, bouncing back from Wednesday's fall triggered by increased U.S. stockpiles.



A softer dollar helped, as did ignoring forecasts of sluggish global demand. Markets also closely monitored global tensions.



In New Yor , April's WTI contract grew 1.61% to $77.59 a barrel. London's Brent for April went up 1.54% to $82.86 a barrel.



The dollar's dip to 104.30, down 0.40%, mirrored the weaker-than-expected U.S. retail data for January.







Geopolitical news stirred the markets. Israeli forces targeted Gaza 's main hospital, causing casualties.



Meanwhile, Ukraine vowed to remove Russian threats from the Black Sea, as reported by CNBC.



The IIF suggested oil could average $80 per barrel in 2024, barring Middle East tension spikes, which might drive prices to $120.



Finally, the IEA maintained its slower demand growth projection for 2024 at 1.2 million bpd, down from 2023's 2.3 million bpd, amid a cooling global economy.

