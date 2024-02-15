UN Officials Expelled Amid Venezuela’S Rights Row

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Venezuela ousted 13 UN human rights officials after they criticized an activist's arrest and broader opposition crackdowns.



These officials, from the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights' office, had 72 hours to exit the country.



The move followed activist Rocío San Miguel's arrest, prompting the U to demand an end to the rising repression across Venezuela.



In addition, the UN had sought fair treatment for San Miguel, advocating for her defense rights.



In retort, Foreign Minister Yvan Gil paused the High Commissioner's office operations, slamming the UN's critique as biased.







Activists protested San Miguel's arrest, facing charges of treason and terrorism, at the UN's Venezuelan headquarters. She's destined for the Helicoide, known for torturing dissenters.



This incident deepens Venezuela's rift with global entities over human rights, spotlighting the fight for freedom and the global effort to combat abuses.

Background

A couple of days ago, Venezuela's government arrested Rocío San Miguel, a human rights advocate, on charges of plotting to kill President Nicolás Maduro.



Attorney General Tarek William Saab disclosed the arrest, linking San Miguel to an alleged conspiracy against Maduro and other officials.



In addition, she was caught attempting to leave the country, highlighting the government's tight grip on the opposition.



San Miguel's arrest follows the detention of three advisors to María Corina Machado, another prominent critic of Maduro.



Machado herself faces a ban from challenging Maduro, spotlighting the government's strategy to suppress dissent.



However, this pattern of arrests points to a broader crackdown, with over 260 political prisoners currently in Venezuela.



The U.S. has criticized Maduro's harsh tactics, especially after a tentative agreement promised fairer elections.



Despite the initial easing of sanctions following the Barbados agreement, the U.S. warns it will not continue sanction relief due to Maduro's unfulfilled promises.

