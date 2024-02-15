Germany Leads In Brazilian Coffee Imports, Surpassing The US

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Germany has now become the top buyer of Brazilian coffee, outpacing the United States.



This change reflects a dynamic shift in the coffee trade, according to the latest figures from the Brazilian Coffee Exporters Council (Cecafé).



In January, Germany's imports jumped by 57.4% from the previous year to 695,607 bags. This surge accounted for 17.6% of Brazil's coffee exports.



Cecafé's president, Márcio Cândido Ferreira, links Germany's rise to global shipping issues and Middle East conflicts.



These factors delayed December shipments, particularly to Europe, boosting Germany's January imports.



Germany's strong coffee market, traditionally second to the US in Brazilian coffee imports, has seen continuous growth.







The German Coffee Association reported record consumption in 2022. Coffee ranks as Germany's favorite drink, with the average person drinking nearly four cups daily.



In contrast, the US bought 682,952 bags in January, up 31.3%. This represented 17.2% of Brazil's exports.



Coffee demand in the US typically increases in the winter due to the cold. China also stands out, remaining the sixth-largest importer.



Its January purchases from Brazil soared by 153.9% from last year to 168,761 bags. Ferreira notes China's growing appetite for quality Arabica coffee.



This trend suggests Brazil has a chance to boost its coffee image and sales in China.



This development in the coffee market shows how international trade dynamics are shifting.



Brazil's role as a key coffee supplier to major markets like Germany and China is more crucial than ever.

