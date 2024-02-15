Argentine Farms Thrive After Rains

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Argentina's agriculture sector recently saw major progress. The Ministry of Agriculture and the Buenos Aires Grain Exchange shared updates.



They finished planting corn for the 2023–24 season. The rain improved crop water conditions.



Ministry data shows 97.9% of the expected 10.385 million hectares are now planted. The Grain Exchange confirms 100% completion for the planned 7.2 million hectares.



Soybean fields also benefited. After a dry spell, rain brought relief and better water conditions.



The Grain Exchange says 31% of soybean crops are in good or excellent shape. Water conditions for soybeans improved from 60% to 73% optimal or adequate.







The rain, between 45 and 100 mm, came at a crucial time. They helped crops potentially increase productivity.



This was vital, as recent heatwaves had put stress on agriculture. The rains are especially important for soybeans, as Brazil's soybean losses raised concerns.



Cristian Russo from the Rosario Grain Exchange noted the rainfall's uniformity and adequacy.



He said this raises hopes for how crops will do, even with more dry weather expected. This allows farmers to see how their crops withstand conditions.



The updates show a hopeful outlook for Argentina 's agriculture. The recent rains did more than just improve conditions for corn and soybeans.



They also led to a reevaluation of potential soybean losses, previously thought to be about 10% in key areas.



Argentina's response to weather challenges shows its farming sector's resilience. The next few days are crucial.



In short, they will help shape the outcome for a critical part of the economy.

