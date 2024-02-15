Colombia’S Economic Growth Misses Mark In 2023

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The DANE reported that Colombia's economy grew by 0.3% in Q4 2023 and 0.6% annually, below the 0.9% to 2.0% growth analysts expected.



This outcome indicates a major slowdown from the 10.8% and 7.3% growth in 2021 and 2022, respectively, moving away from the 7.2% decline seen in 2020, the pandemic's first year.



Key sectors like construction, manufacturing, and trade notably declined, dragging overall growth down.



However, the finance, arts, and public administration sectors provided some support, showing resilience in certain areas.



The mining sector, including oil exports , grew by 2.6%, showing improvement from 2022's 1.3% growth.







Despite this, a significant drop in imports and gross capital formation marked a challenging economic landscape.



The IMF forecasts Colombia's growth at 3.2% annually from 2024 to 2028, below the pre-pandemic average.



This contrasts with broader Latin American expectations, spotlighting Colombia's unique economic challenges.



Market predictions and the central bank's inflation target further underscore the delicate balance Colombia seeks to achieve for stable growth and inflation control.



This economic trajectory stresses the importance of strategic planning and diversification for Colombia's future stability and growth.

Background

The government's efforts to stimulate recovery have focused on sectors with potential for high growth and international investment.



Yet, structural issues, such as high unemployment and inequality, continue to pose challenges to sustainable growth.



The IMF's lower growth forecast for Colombia compared to the pre-pandemic era suggests cautious optimism about the country's economic recovery trajectory.



Investments in infrastructure and technology, along with reforms aimed at enhancing productivity and competitiveness, are critical for Colombia's long-term economic health.









Understanding the intricate balance between stimulating growth and maintaining fiscal discipline is crucial for policymakers.



They aim to build a resilient, diversified economy for the future amid the post-pandemic landscape.









