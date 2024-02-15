Financing Ukraine’S Future: A $486 Billion Challenge

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The World Bank, alongside the United Nations, European Commission, and Ukrainian officials, projects Ukraine's reconstruction post-2022 invasion to cost $486 billion.



This staggering sum is nearly triple Ukraine's expected GDP for 2023, signaling extensive damage and significant rebuilding needs.









Published on Feb 15, 2024, this study exposes severe infrastructure and civilian life impacts, highlighting essential recovery funds.









Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal highlights the war 's devastating effects on multiple sectors, stressing the need for $486 billion rebuild, with $15 billion for immediate relief.



Notably, housing has suffered considerably, with 10% of dwellings either destroyed or damaged.















The Damage and Needs Assessment for Ukraine reports $152 billion in direct damages from Feb 24, 2022, to Dec 31, 2023, focusing on regions like Donetsk, Kharkiv, and Kyiv.









Additionally, economic disruptions and war-related expenses could push total costs to about $499 billion.



This figure excludes recovery efforts already financed by Ukraine or international aid.



Shmyhal proposes using frozen Russian assets to fund Ukraine's recovery, considering it as interim or complete solution.



This strategy highlights the global cooperation needed for Ukraine 's rebuild, emphasizing asset reallocation's role in supporting recovery.



This situation underscores the immense financial and logistical challenge of rebuilding Ukraine.



The substantial investment needed for both physical reconstruction and restoring economic stability underscores the conflict's broader impacts.



In short, the international community's response, including potential asset confiscation, will be pivotal in securing a sustainable future for Ukraine.

