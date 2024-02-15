Record Ethanol Sales In January: A Boost For Brazil’S Biofuel Market

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) In January, Brazil's South-Central region processed an impressive 714,01 thousand tons of sugar cane, more than doubling the previous year's figure for the same period.



This spike in processing led to a significant increase in the 2023–2024 harvest, reaching 646,05 million tons, an 18.95% rise from the previous season.



This period saw 21 production facilities active, up from 13 last year, including various ethanol and sugar processors.



The season's total processing units reached 249, slightly down from 251 the previous year. Despite a slight drop in raw material quality, the industry remains robust.



Additionally, sugar production soared to 28,05 thousand tons in late January, contributing to a season total of 42,13 million tons.







This marks a 25.52% increase year-over-year. Ethanol production surged, with 313.39 million liters in late January, marking a 46.91% increase.



This production was notably driven by corn-based ethanol , which saw an 89% contribution to the total and a 39.60% increase from the previous year.



January 2024 set a new record for ethanol sales, reaching 3 billion liters, a 38.22% jump from the previous year.



Sales peaked in October 2020 driven by anhydrous and hydrated ethanol, with robust growth in the domestic market.







Ethanol Sales Surge and CBio Market Growth







Hydrated ethanol sales surged by 75.59%, showcasing the fuel's enduring appeal.



The total ethanol sales for the 2023–2024 season have already reached 26,95 billion liters, up 9.37% from the previous season.



Ethanol's competitive edge in the fuel market is emphasized, with favorable price parity against gasoline.



Moreover, the CBio market, which is integral to Brazil 's RenovaBio program, shows promising growth.



As of early February, 4,07 million CBios were issued in 2024, surpassing the target set for 2023.



However, this achievement underscores the biofuel sector's contribution to Brazil's decarbonization efforts and its pivotal role in the global energy transition.

