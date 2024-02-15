Lula Pushes For BRICS Currency To Offset Dollar Dominance

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, alongside Egyptian President Abdel Fatah Al-Sisi, announced a move towards a BRICS common currency, aiming to lessen the world's dollar dependence.



This announcement reinforces Lula's previous calls for a unified currency within the BRICS nations to offer an alternative to the US dollar in trade and investments.



At a South African meeting, Lula's call for a BRIC currency highlighted his critique of dollar reliance.



He sees a BRICS currency as a way to broaden payment options and lessen vulnerabilities.



Discussions about a single currency have occurred within Mercosur and the European Union, with the latter adopting the euro in 2002.







However, the IMF's Nigel Chalk has pointed out the challenges of moving away from the naturally chosen dollar.



Roberto Uebel underscores a single currency' benefits for easier trade among nations but warns of inflation risks in Brazil if the real were used within BRICS.



He suggests the Chinese renminbi could be a stronger alternative due to China's stable economy.



Furthermore, Lula emphasized reforming the UN Security Council and urged a definitive ceasefire between Israel and Palestine during his visit to the Arab League and the African Union.



He advocates for a Palestinian state recognized internationally, showing Brazil's stance on global peace and diplomacy.



This advocacy connects to broader efforts to reshape international relations and financial systems, marking a significant stance in global economic and political arenas.



