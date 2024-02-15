Ibovespa Climbs, Fueled By Global Markets And Key Stocks

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The Ibovespa index saw a positive turn, ending Thursday on a high note after a series of losses.



Petrobras shares (PETR3 and PETR4), lifted by rising global oil prices, played a significant role, pushing the index up by 0.59% to 127,773.23 points.



Investor optimism grew with news from the US, hinting at possible Federal Reserve rate cuts.



Despite a 0.8% drop in US retail sales for January and a 0.5% decline in factory production due to cold weather, the overall market mood was upbeat.



These figures fell short of expectations, contrasting with a slight rise in December.







However, better-than-expected jobless claims in the US, reported at 212,000 for the week ending February 10, countered the negative data, suggesting resilience in the job market.



The US dollar 's stability against the real and the dip in DI rates echoed the trend in global Treasuries, influencing local market sentiment.



Petrobras's stock rises: common shares are up 2.62%, and preferred shares are up 2.81%, reflecting commodity price influence on values.



Other oil companies also experienced gains, marking a positive day for the sector. Vale (VALE3), however, dipped by 0.29%, unaffected by iron ore trading due to a holiday in China.



The market remains alert to Vale's potential financial provisions related to Samarco and the Fundo dam incident.



Sabesp (SBSP3) rose by 2.11%, becoming one of Ibovespa 's most actively traded stocks.



This came as the government began public consultations on the company's privatization, indicating a significant interest in its future.



Locaweb (LWSA3) faced a decline, dropping by 3.30%, standing out as one of the day's few losers.



Market movement highlights global economic indicators, commodity prices, and company performances, shaping investor sentiment and stock trends.

