Clearesult Acquires Leading Government Energy Sustainability Consultancy Energetics

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) The Energetics acquisition expands CLEAResult's Energy Sustainability business and adds federal government consulting practice

AUSTIN, Texas–(BUSINESS WIRE)–#Sustainability –Today CLEAResult , North America's largest energy efficiency and energy sustainability services provider, announced the acquisition of Energetics , a leading energy sustainability consultancy serving government, utility, institutional and commercial clients across the US. This strategic acquisition will bring 120 energy and sustainability experts to the CLEAResult team, expanding its capabilities to provide comprehensive energy transition and carbon consulting services, including deep expertise supporting the federal government. As part of this acquisition, all of Energetics' employees and service offerings will join CLEAResult and form a dedicated unit within its established Energy Sustainability Services business.





“This strategic acquisition propels CLEAResult to the forefront of the energy sustainability consulting landscape in North America,” said Rich McBee, CLEAResult President and CEO.“This is a terrific move for both companies, as it expands access to new markets and customers seeking industry-leading solutions. The Energetics team will greatly benefit from joining a market-leading, dedicated sustainability business like CLEAResult, with more than 20 years of established expertise in energy efficiency and sustainability. Together, we'll deliver impact on an even larger scale.”

The acquisition of Energetics significantly expands CLEAResult's consulting capabilities and service offerings while also providing an established practice serving federal government customers. Energetics' deep understanding of government energy sustainability needs and expertise in navigating energy policy will prove especially valuable in the wake of once-in-a-generation investments from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA, more commonly known as the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law) and the Inflation Reduction Act (IRA). These landmark policies will strongly impact both federal and state-level energy programs, and with the addition of the Energetics team, CLEAResult is uniquely positioned to help clients maximize these opportunities.

“The Energetics team that clients know and trust will remain unchanged and continue to operate under Joan Pellegrino's leadership,” said Divakar Jandhyala, Chief Product and Technology Officer at CLEAResult.“Clients can count on the same level of expertise, dedication and personalized support they've come to value from Energetics, and will now have access to the industry's largest number of energy efficiency engineers, program managers and implementation teams. CLEAResult and Energetics will be even better equipped to provide exceptional service with an even wider range of capabilities, talent and resources.”

About CLEAResult

CLEAResult is the largest provider of energy efficiency, energy transition and energy sustainability solutions in North America. Since 2003, our mission has been to change the way people use energy. Today, our experts lead the transition to a sustainable, equitable, and carbon-neutral future for our communities and our planet. Our hometown teams collaborate with a diverse network of local partners to deliver world-class technology and personalized services that make it easy for commercial and industrial businesses, governments, utilities and residential customers to reduce their energy use and carbon footprint. CLEAResult is headquartered in Austin, Texas, and has over 2,400 employees in more than 60 cities across the U.S. and Canada. CLEAResult is majority owned by TPG through its middle market and growth equity investment platform TPG Growth and its multi-sector global impact investing strategy The Rise Fund. Explore all our energy solutions at .

About Energetics

Founded in 1979, Energetics provides a full spectrum of clean energy consulting services to public and private sector clients. Energetics works with lead investors, innovators, and stakeholders to inform and expedite the development and market success of novel energy technologies, strategies and practices that deliver a sustainable future. Energetics is headquartered in Columbia, MD. Explore Energetics at .

Contacts

...

Brad Carl

Silverline Communications

(253) 318 6852

The post CLEAResult Acquires Leading Government Energy Sustainability Consultancy Energetics appeared first on Caribbean News Global .