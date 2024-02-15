Actress Malinda Williams, Arise And Shine Foundation Founder, Launches Coding Bootcamp For Women At Hbcus

(MENAFN- Caribbean News Global) The E.S.T.E.A.M. Project sets out to empower the next generation of innovators

LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Actress, author, and entrepreneur Malinda Williams, in a significant move toward fostering diversity and equal opportunity in the tech industry, has launched a groundbreaking coding bootcamp, the E.S.T.E.A.M. Project , for women at Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).









Through Williams' Arise And Shine Foundation Inc ., a 501(c)(3) with a mission to serve as a conduit of information, inspiration, and empowerment of women in all walks of life, this innovative initiative aims to enable women with valuable coding and technical skills.

“As a professional actress and someone who has experienced first-hand the support of my community, I understand the value of collaboration and paying it forward,” said Williams.“The Arise And Shine Foundation exists to empower women to reach their goals and coding is a powerful tool – it is the language of the future. The E.S.T.E.A.M. Project will offer young women an avenue to acquire valuable skills to propel them forward in the 21st century.”

The foundation's pilot program, The E.S.T.E.A.M. Project (Entrepreneurship, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Math), is now accepting applications through March 31, 2024. Selected students will kick-off the four-week program with an exciting in-person weekend filled with inspiration, impactful life lessons, skill building, and networking. Participants will also explore how coding, app development and STEAM training can help them find success in a variety of career paths. At the core of the curriculum, students will learn Apple's SwiftUI programming language.

The Arise And Shine Foundation is receiving support for the E.S.T.E.A.M. Project from Apple. As part of its Community Education Initiative, Apple is providing the foundation with hardware, scholarships, and professional learning assistance. With Apple's support, the Arise And Shine Foundation will create a space for women to learn from each other and collaborate on projects that pour back into their communities.

The E.S.T.E.A.M. Project is designed around three pillars: upskilling core competencies in technology, fine-tuning soft skills for business success, and facilitating connections for industry mentorships. By addressing the gender gap in the tech industry and championing the cause of women in technology, this bootcamp seeks to create a more inclusive and equitable tech landscape.

The in-person E.S.T.E.A.M. Project kick-off will take place May 30 through June 2, 2024, on the campus of Jackson State University in Jackson, MS. Women currently enrolled at HBCUs are encouraged to apply and be a part of this transformative journey.

About the Arise And Shine Foundation

Founded in 2023 by actress, author, and entrepreneur Malinda Williams, the Arise And Shine Foundation is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization that helps fulfill Malinda's vision to be a conduit of information, inspiration, and empowerment to women in all walks of life. The foundation partners with educational institutions, corporations, and the community to implement and support programs that advance the personal and professional development of underserved and underrepresented women and girls. The work is led by Malinda along with founding members and sisters Lisa Sorensen, a communications specialist and wellness advocate, and Leslie Williams-Dunn, retired Senior Director of Technology for Johnson & Johnson. Additionally, a team of highly accomplished, passionate women from varying professions are aligned in support of the cause. This dynamic group collaborates to bring a wealth of experience, expertise, and excellence to achieve the goals and mission of the organization. To learn more, visit the Arise And Shine Foundation .

