Global Vinyl Windows Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Ongoing Shift Towards Green And LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum

Global Vinyl Windows Market to Reach 260.3 Million Units by 2030
The global market for Vinyl Windows estimated at 187.8 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 260.3 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.
The U.S. Market is Estimated at 46 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR
The Vinyl Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at 46 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 53.9 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.
Key Topics Covered:
MARKET OVERVIEW
Influencer Market Insights World Market Trajectories Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession An Introduction to Vinyl Windows Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume Shipments World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025 Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and Europe COMPETITIVE SCENARIO Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion Medium Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019) Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to Gain Edge Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product Distinguishers Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Vinyl Windows - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)
3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS
Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Investment by Sector Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building & Infrastructure Construction Spending Population Growth Rapid Urbanization Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment Rising Standards of Living Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects Inflate Shipment Volumes Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and Emerging Building Materials Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives
