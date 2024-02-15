Global Vinyl Windows Strategic Industry Report 2024-2030 - Ongoing Shift Towards Green And LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

The

"Vinyl Windows - Global Strategic Business Report" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

Global Vinyl Windows Market to Reach 260.3 Million Units by 2030

The global market for Vinyl Windows estimated at 187.8 Million Units in the year 2022, is projected to reach a revised size of 260.3 Million Units by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.2% over the analysis period 2022-2030.

The U.S. Market is Estimated at 46 Million Units, While China is Forecast to Grow at 5.7% CAGR

The Vinyl Windows market in the U.S. is estimated at 46 Million Units in the year 2022. China, the world's second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of 53.9 Million Units by the year 2030 trailing a CAGR of 5.7% over the analysis period 2022 to 2030. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 3% and 3.6% respectively over the 2022-2030 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 1.9% CAGR.

Key Topics Covered:

MARKET OVERVIEW



Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession

An Introduction to Vinyl Windows

Steady Growth Projected for Vinyl Windows Market

Myriad Benefits Offered Drive Adoption of Vinyl Windows

Developed Regions Account for Bigger Share of Overall Volume Shipments

World Vinyl Windows Market by Region: Percentage Breakdown of Unit Shipments for Developed and Emerging Regions for the Years 2019 & 2025

Robust Growth Opportunities in China and Other Emerging Regions

World Vinyl Windows Market - Geographic Regions Ranked by Volume CAGR for 2018-2025: Asia-Pacific, China, Middle East, Africa, Canada, Latin America, Japan, USA, and Europe

COMPETITIVE SCENARIO

Vinyl Windows: A Fragmented Marketplace

Mergers & Acquisitions (M&A) Emerges as Key Business Expansion Medium

Select M&A Deals in the World Doors & Windows Market (2014-2019)

Manufacturers Focus on Product Innovations and Improvements to Gain Edge

Expanded Options, New Colors and Designs: Primary Product Distinguishers

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2022 (E) Vinyl Windows - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2022 (E)

2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS (Total 221 Featured)



Andersen Corporation (USA)

Anglian Group Plc (UK)

Chelsea Building Products, Inc. (USA)

Cornerstone Building Brands (USA)

Ply Gem Industries, Inc. (USA)

Atrium Windows and Doors (USA)

Croft LLC (USA)

Crystal Window & Door Systems Ltd. (USA)

Deceuninck N.V. (Belgium)

ENERGI Fenestration Solutions (Canada)

Groupe Lapeyre (France)

Harvey Building Products (USA)

Soft-Lite, LLC (USA)

International Window Corporation (USA)

Internorm International GmbH (Austria)

Jeld-Wen, Inc. (USA)

Kaycan Ltd. (Canada)

Masco Corp. (USA)

MI Windows and Doors LLC (USA)

Okna Windows, Inc. (USA)

OmniMax International, Inc. (USA)

Pella Corporation (USA)

PGT Innovations, Inc. (USA)

Primax Compozit Home Systems (USA)

Southern Shade Window & Door Inc. (Canada)

Vinyltek Windows (Canada)

Weather Shield Manufacturing, Inc. (USA) Weru GmbH (Germany)

3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



Rising Prominence of Energy Efficient Building Products & Materials: A Strong Growth Driver

Ongoing Shift towards Green and LEED-Certified Buildings Infuses Robust Market Momentum

Global Green Buildings Market (2018): Percentage Breakdown of Investment by Sector

Current Dynamics of World Construction Industry Instigate Broad-Based Opportunities for Vinyl Windows Market

Rising Investments in Infrastructure Projects Strengthen Market Prospects

Demographic & Societal Trends Add Strength to Building & Infrastructure Construction Spending

Population Growth

Rapid Urbanization

Growing Affluence of Expanding Middle Class Segment

Rising Standards of Living

Sustained Opportunities in Replacement and Remodelling Projects Inflate Shipment Volumes

Vinyl Windows Face Stiff Competition from Established and Emerging Building Materials

Wood and Metal Remain Major Competing Materials Fiber Glass and Cellular PVC Emerge Viable Alternatives

For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo:

SOURCE Research and Markets