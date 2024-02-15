12% CAGR In The Sneakers Market Attributed To Increased Premiumization From Innovative Product Introductions Reports Technavio

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) NEW YORK, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sneakers Market
is estimated to grow by USD
29.91 billion from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to be
growing at a CAGR of 6.89% during the forecast period.
The increasing premiumization due to the introduction of more innovative sneakers
drives the growth of the sneakers market during the forecast period.
Innovation plays a vital role in the global sneakers market because of the
fact that it enables products to be differentiated from competitors on a market and increases the performance of sports participants. Currently,
customers demand innovative, high-quality products that deliver high performance. Also, advances in technology have enabled market competitors to introduce sport-specific footwear for basketball, football, rugby, trail running, golf, and other sports. For instance,
Nike's Jordon footwear is manufactured with the technology of flight speed, which makes it easy for basketball players to get their feet moving on fast cuts and movements. Hence,
such factors are expected to
escalate market growth during the forecast period.
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Sneakers Market 2023-2027
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
155
|
Base year
|
2022
|
Historic period
|
2017-2021
|
Forecast period
|
2023-2027
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.89%
|
Market growth 2023-2027
|
USD 29,913.36 million
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth
2022-2023(%)
|
6.35
|
Regional analysis
|
APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa
|
Performing market contribution
|
APAC at 36%
|
Key countries
|
US, China, UK, Germany, and France
The sneakers market report includes information on the product launches, sustainability, and prospects of leading vendors, including Adidas AG, Allbirds Inc., ANTA Sports Products Ltd., ASICS Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Boardriders Inc., Deckers Outdoor Corp., ECCO Sko A S, Fila Holdings Corp., Mizuno Corp, New Balance Athletics Inc., Nike Inc., On Holding AG, PUMA SE, Skechers USA Inc., TBL Licensing LLC, Under Armour Inc., Veja Faire Trade SARL, VF Corp., and Wolverine World Wide Inc.
The volatile cost of raw materials challenges the growth of the sneakers market during the forecast period. The use of environment-friendly materials to manufacture sneakers is an emerging trend shaping the sneakers market.
Sneakers Market -
Competitive Analysis
The report includes competitive analysis, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their industry position score and performance score. The competitive scenario categorizes companies based on various performance indicators. Some of the factors considered include the financial performance of companies over the past few years, growth strategies, product innovations, new product launches, investments, and growth in market share, among others.
This report extensively covers segmentation by product (adult sneakers and children
sneakers), distribution channel (offline and online), and
geography (APAC, North America, Europe, South America, and Middle East and Africa).
The growth by the adult sneakers segment will be significant for overall growth during the forecast period. This
segment is a highly competitive and rapidly evolving industry. There has been a significant increase in the demand for sneakers among adults over the years. This is
driven by several demographic and socio-economic factors, such as
the rise in disposable incomes among working professionals and Millennials. Hence, such factors boost the segment growth during the forecast period. APAC
is estimated to
account for
36%
of the growth during
the forecast period.
The global sneakers market continues to surge, driven by the proliferation of online platforms and robust industry growth. Consumers across age groups seek fashionable sneakers and covet branded and high-fashion options, influenced by rising disposable income. Comfort remains paramount, driving demand for comfortable sneakers boasting innovative features. However, the industry grapples with challenges like copied or counterfeit products, threatening brand integrity. Amidst this landscape, local manufacturers compete by offering customized features and innovative designs. Players vie for share, introducing cutting-edge technologies and styles to captivate consumers. As the industry evolves, emphasis on authenticity and unique offerings underscores the dynamic nature of the sneakers sector.
In the industry, population demographics play a pivotal role, particularly the segment focusing on young population. With a growing emphasis on health and wellness, fitness-related activities have surged, propelling demand for athletic footwear. Sneakers, with their versatile designs, cater not only to sports enthusiasts but also to the broader consumer base seeking comfort and style in daily casual wear. Key players, including renowned companies and emerging brands, vie for dominance, leveraging online platforms to reach wider audiences. Valuation reflects the soaring popularity of sneakers, driven by innovative features like elastic sole construction and the use of synthetic material and rubber for enhanced performance. As sales soar, the sneakers sector continues to evolve, reflecting dynamic consumer preferences and lifestyle choices.
