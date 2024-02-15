SANY India Participates In The 2Nd Edition Of Odisha Buildcon International Expo At Bhubaneshwar

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bhubaneshwar, February 15, 2024: SANY India, a leading manufacturer of construction equipment, is set to make a significant impact at the Odisha Buildcon International Expo in Bhubaneshwar. Scheduled from February 15th to 18th at Baramunda Ground, Bhubaneshwar, the event will see SANY Indiaâ€TMs unveiling of its latest range of innovative construction equipment, underscoring its dedication to being the catalyst for â€ ̃Naye Bharat Ka Nirmataâ€TM, and strengthening its role as a key contributor to Indiaâ€TMs infrastructure growth.



At the SANY India stall, visitors will have the opportunity to explore state-of-the-art models, including the SY215C-9 SPARC Excavator, SY140 Excavator, SY80C Excavator, and STC500 Truck Crane. These cutting-edge machines epitomize SANY's commitment to delivering high-performance, reliable, and technologically advanced solutions to the construction industry.



Commenting on the occasion, Mr. Sanjay Saxena, COO, Sany India and South Asia, stated, "At SANY, we are thrilled to participate in the 2nd edition of the Odisha Buildcon International Expo and showcase our latest innovations in construction machinery. Our dedication remains steadfast in empowering our customers with cutting-edge solutions that enhance productivity, efficiency, and safety. The models we are presenting at the expo embody our commitment to providing state-of-the-art solutions that enable professionals in the construction sector to achieve their project objectives with utmost efficiency and effectiveness.â€



The SY215C-9 SPARC Excavator exemplifies SANYâ€TMs engineering prowess, delivering unmatched efficiency, durability, and precision. Equipped with an advanced hydraulic system and intelligent control technology, it effortlessly handles demanding excavation tasks, maximising productivity on-site. Accompanying the SY215C-9 SPARC are the SY140 and SY80C Excavators, recognized for their versatility, compact design, and outstanding performance. Whether utilized for digging, trenching, or material handling, these machines offer unparalleled efficiency and reliability, rendering them indispensable for projects of any scale.



In addition to its excavator range, SANY India will showcase the STC500 Truck Crane, known for its exceptional lifting capacity and precision engineering. Engineered to excel in diverse environments, this crane meets the stringent demands of modern construction projects, ensuring operators unparalleled safety, efficiency, and ease of operation.



The 2nd Odisha Buildcon International Expo is poised to be East Indiaâ€TMs premier construction event, facilitating connections among professionals, highlighting innovation, and fostering investment. With over 200 exhibitors across the construction value chain, the expo promises to showcase the future of the construction and building materials sector.



ABOUT SANY India



SANY India offers the widest range of Construction Machinery in India & South Asia. In 2012, SANY India invested more than INR 1000 crores to develop infrastructure for R&D, Manufacturing, Quality Inspection, Testing, and Service at their manufacturing facility in Chakan, Pune. Through this facility, the company operates in multiple Business verticals viz: Earth Moving, Lifting, Foundation, Mining, Ports, Concrete, Roads and Renewable Energy solutions. Presently, SANY India offers products like excavators, truck-mounted cranes, all-terrain and rough terrain cranes, crawler cranes, transit mixers, batching plants, boom pumps, trailer pumps, piling rigs, motor graders, pavers, milling machines, compactors, reach stackers, rubber tyred gantry cranes, rail-mounted gantry cranes, mining equipment, wind turbine generators and many more.



The company has already established a strong network of around 42 dealers and 260 touchpoints across India to cater to the growing demand and provide support to all its customers & associates. SANY has more than 30000 machines delivered on the ground, contributing to infrastructure development projects in India & other South Asian countries. Owing to its widest product range, superior build quality, service commitment, innovative solutions, and global expertise, SANY India has achieved market leadership in various construction equipment segments. With the Government of Indiaâ€TMs focus on infrastructure development and modernization, the company is poised for tremendous growth.

