Trilateral Meeting Of FM Of Azerbaijan, Türkiye And Georgia To Take Place In March

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. A trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia will take place in March, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said, Trend reports.

As noted in the statement, on February 15, Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili made an official visit to the Republic of Türkiye .

"During the visit, Ilya Darchiashvili held a bilateral meeting with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan. The Foreign Ministers of Georgia and Türkiye discussed important issues included in the agenda of the strategic partnership between the two countries, including issues of cooperation in trade, economics, energy, transport, strategic regional projects, cultural and humanitarian sphere. The ministers assessed the successful dynamics of bilateral trade and economic relations," the department said.

As noted, the parties' attention was focused on the implementation of strategic transit and energy projects.

"The parties reviewed the transit potential of Georgia, Azerbaijan and Türkiye . In this context, they noted the importance of developing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as well as the Middle Corridor. The importance of holding high-level visits and the creation of a high-level Strategic Cooperation Council between Georgia and Türkiye . Particular attention was paid to the ongoing processes and security challenges in the region. At the meeting, Türkiye's strong support for the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Georgia was once again confirmed,” the statement noted.

At the same time, the parties also emphasized the need for sustainable and stable development of the region, the role of Georgia and Türkiye in ensuring peace in the region.

They noted the successful format of trilateral cooperation between Georgia, Türkiye and Azerbaijan, within the framework of which a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Georgia, Türkiye and Azerbaijan will take place in March.