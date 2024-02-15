Trilateral Meeting Of FM Of Azerbaijan, Türkiye And Georgia To Take Place In March

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. A trilateral
meeting of the foreign ministers of Azerbaijan, Türkiye and Georgia
will take place in March, the Georgian Foreign Ministry said, Trend
reports.
As noted in the statement, on February 15, Georgian Foreign
Minister Ilia Darchiashvili made an official visit to the Republic
of Türkiye .
"During the visit, Ilya Darchiashvili held a bilateral meeting
with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye Hakan Fidan. The
Foreign Ministers of Georgia and Türkiye discussed important issues
included in the agenda of the strategic partnership between the two
countries, including issues of cooperation in trade, economics,
energy, transport, strategic regional projects, cultural and
humanitarian sphere. The ministers assessed the successful dynamics
of bilateral trade and economic relations," the department
said.
As noted, the parties' attention was focused on the
implementation of strategic transit and energy projects.
"The parties reviewed the transit potential of Georgia,
Azerbaijan and Türkiye . In this context, they noted the importance
of developing the Baku-Tbilisi-Kars railway, as well as the Middle
Corridor. The importance of holding high-level visits and the
creation of a high-level Strategic Cooperation Council between
Georgia and Türkiye . Particular attention was paid to the ongoing
processes and security challenges in the region. At the meeting,
Türkiye's strong support for the sovereignty and territorial
integrity of Georgia was once again confirmed,” the statement
noted.
At the same time, the parties also emphasized the need for
sustainable and stable development of the region, the role of
Georgia and Türkiye in ensuring peace in the region.
They noted the successful format of trilateral cooperation
between Georgia, Türkiye and Azerbaijan, within the framework of
which a trilateral meeting of the foreign ministers of Georgia,
Türkiye and Azerbaijan will take place in March.
