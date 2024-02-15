Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market - Global Forecast To 2028 - Opportunities In Increased Use In Emerging Applications

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) DUBLIN, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The

"Porcelain Enamel Coatings Market by Type (Powder, Liquid), End use (Residential, Commercial), Application (Pot, Pan, Baking Dish, Stove, Oven & Cooker, Sanitaryware and Plumbing, Water Heater, Room Heater), and Region - Global Forecast to 2028" report has been added to

ResearchAndMarkets's offering.

The porcelain enamel coatings market size is projected to reach USD 1.9 billion by 2028 at a CAGR of 2.7% from USD 1.7 billion in 2023. Asia pacific is estimated to account for the largest share in terms of value of the porcelain enamel coatings market in 2022.

The key companies profiled in this report are A.O. Smith Corporation (US), AkCoat (Turkey), Vibrantz technologies (US), Tomatec co., ltd. (Japan), Capron Manufacturing Company (US), Nolifrit (China).

Asia pacific is likely to account for the largest share of porcelain enamel coatings market in terms of volume.

Asia-Pacific region is home to some of the world's most populous countries, including China and India. The sheer size of the population in this region translates to a high demand for a wide range of products, including those that use porcelain enamel coatings. These coatings are extensively employed in various industries, such as construction, automotive, consumer goods, and more, to meet the needs of this vast consumer base.

The rapid industrialization and urbanization seen in many Asia-Pacific countries have fueled extensive construction activities. Porcelain enamel coatings find widespread use in architectural elements like building facades, signage, and interior fixtures due to their durability, weather resistance, and aesthetic appeal. As more cities and urban areas develop, the demand for these coatings continues to grow.

Asia-Pacific region is also witnessing substantial growth in the production of household appliances, cookware, and sanitary ware. Porcelain enamel coatings are favored for their hygienic properties, heat resistance, and aesthetic appeal in these applications. As living standards improve and consumer preferences evolve, there is a continued need for such products, further boosting the demand for these coatings.

Water Heater is projected to be the fastest growing application segment of porcelain enamel coatings market.

Water heaters operate by heating water to high temperatures, and porcelain enamel coatings can withstand these extreme heat levels without warping, discoloring, or emitting harmful fumes. This heat resistance ensures the safety and longevity of water heaters, providing consumers with a reliable and durable solution for their hot water needs. porcelain enamel coatings contribute to the energy efficiency of water heaters.

These coatings can enhance the heat transfer efficiency of heating elements, ensuring that water heats up quickly and retains its temperature for extended periods. This energy efficiency not only reduces operating costs for consumers but also aligns with global efforts to conserve energy and reduce greenhouse gas emissions. The heat resistance, energy efficiency, aesthetic appeal, and durability of porcelain enamel coatings make them a driving factor in water heater applications

China, by country is forecasted to be the largest market of porcelain enamel coatings during the forecast period.

China's massive population drives substantial demand for a wide array of products and applications that rely on porcelain enamel coatings. This includes everything from consumer goods like kitchen appliances and sanitary ware to architectural elements and industrial equipment. The Chinese government's emphasis on sustainability and environmentally friendly practices has led to the increased adoption of porcelain enamel coatings.

These coatings have a longer lifespan and can be recycled, aligning with China's environmental goals and contributing to their continued popularity in various industries. China's rapid urbanization and ongoing infrastructure development contribute significantly to the demand for porcelain enamel coatings. As cities expand and modernize, there is a consistent requirement for durable and visually appealing coatings for architectural components like building facades, bridges, and commercial structures. Porcelain enamel coatings are valued for their longevity, resistance to weathering, and capacity to offer customizable aesthetic options, making them a preferred choice for construction projects in the country.

Premium Insights



Increasing Demand from Asia-Pacific to Drive Market During Forecast Period

Powder Coatings to Record Higher CAGR from 2023 to 2028

Stove, Oven, & Cooker to be Largest Application Segment During Forecast Period

Commercial Segment to be Largest End-Use Industry During Forecast Period

Stove, Oven, & Cooker Segment and China Accounted for Largest Shares in 2023

Market to Witness Higher Growth in Emerging Economies India to Emerge as Lucrative Market for Porcelain Enamel Coatings

Market Dynamics

Drivers



Population Growth and Rapid Urbanization Rise in Food Restaurants

Restraints

Complex Application Process

Opportunities

Increased Use in Emerging Applications

Challenges

Stringent Regulatory Policies

Companies Mentioned



A. O. Smith Corporation

A.J Wells & Sons

Akcoat

Archer Wire International Corporation

Capricorn Coatings and Colours

Capron Manufacturing Company

Cherokee Porcelain Enamel Corporation

Hunan Noli Enamel Co. Ltd. (Nolifrit)

Pemco International

Riess Kelomat GmbH

RoEsch Inc.

Tomatec Co. Ltd. Vibrantz Technologies



For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets

ResearchAndMarkets is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo -

SOURCE Research and Markets