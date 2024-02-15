Introducing Our Books & Ideas Newsletter

Author: Suzy Freeman-Greene

(MENAFN- The Conversation) It's almost two years since we launched our Books and Ideas section and we've been gratified by your enthusiasm for long-form writing, whether it be book reviews , think pieces on contentious issues , or our Friday essays by leading authors .

With shrinking space in many newspapers for serious discussion of books and ideas, we think our expert writers are offering something different. There are many terrific publications out there covering literary culture, but we have the unique privilege of working with Australia's top academic experts and publishing daily on all things bookish.

Now, we're taking the next step, launching a dedicated Books and Ideas newsletter.

Each week, I and my fellow editors, Jo Case and James Ley, will bring you the best of our in-depth book reviews, explainers and essays touching on everything from philosophy and history to politics and the culture wars.

As well as reviewing the latest fiction, non-fiction and poetry, we'll be showcasing new series on feminist classics and books that have become cultural touchstones. We'll cover literary news and share our own thoughts on what we've been reading and thinking about.

We hope to create a community of readers and we'd love you to join us . Current subscribers to our daily newsletter will not automatically be sent this newsletter - you'll also need to subscribe .