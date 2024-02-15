Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th February 2024). Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.



RSISX Index Change RS ISX Index Closings Change (w/w) (%) Change (YTD) (%) RSISX IQD Index 1,643.3 -1.5% 5.7% RSISX USD Index 1,615.8 -1.5% 5.7%

ISX Market Summary of This Week Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d 22,700.8 # of Listed Companies on the ISX 103 Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d 17.2 # of Traded Companies 70 Traded Shares (mn)/d 19,759 # of Companies (Up) 31 Total Trades (#/d) 3,403 # of Companies (Down) 17 ISX Mcap (IQD bn) 19,503 # of Companies (Not changed) 22 ISX Mcap ($ mn) 14,775 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA) 6 Market FX Rate*/

CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)** 1320 / 1310 # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC) 3

*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary

**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks

Top 5 Gainers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Al -Khazer for Construction M. IKHC 2.500 40.4% 56.3% Ashour Hotel (NRM) HASH 21.900 36.8% 84.0% Modern Animal & Agr. Prod. AMAP 0.700 12.9% 84.2% International Islamic Bank (NRM) BINT 1.940 10.2% -25.4% Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM) HSAD 27.400 9.6% 27.1% Top 5 Losers - Weekly Company Names ISX Code Closing Price(IQD) Price Change (w/w) Price Chg. (YTD) Babylon Bank (UCM) BBAY 0.070 -12.5% -12.5% Al-Ameen for Insurance NAME 0.570 -12.3% 3.6% United Bank BUND 0.080 -11.1% 0.0% Mosul Bank BMFI 0.210 -8.7% 5.0% Fallujah for Const. Mat. (NRM) IFCM 4.500 -8.0% 30.4% Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume Company Names ISX Code Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d Trading Vol. ($'000)/d Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%) Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM) BMUI 14,377.6 10,892.1 63.3% Al-Mansour Bank BMNS 3,032.9 2,297.6 13.4% Bank of Baghdad BBOB 861.5 652.7 3.8% Asiacell Communications PJSC TASC 835.7 633.1 3.7% National Bank of Iraq BNOI 816.0 618.2 3.6%

Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors Sector No Trades/w Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w Share in Total Trading Vol. (%) Banking 1,753 19,608.5 14,854.9 86.4% Industry 727 1,147.9 869.6 5.1% Telecom 243 835.8 633.2 3.7% Hotels&Tourism 218 584.2 442.5 2.6% Services 410 471.5 357.2 2.1% Insurance 23 35.0 26.5 0.2% Agriculture 26 18.0 13.6 0.1% Investment 3 0.0 0.0 0.0% Grand Total 3,403 22,700.8 17,197.6 100.0%

Iraq Stock Exchange



Two cross transactions occurred on 14.4 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, valued at IQD14.4 bn and corresponding to 5.7% of BMUI's capital.

On Monday, the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) announced that cash payments are accepted via electronic payment methods, while revealing a plan to list electronic payment companies on the stock market this year. (INA)

ISX requested Babil Animal & Vegetable Production (ABAP) to provide its AGM minutes for the meeting held on Dec. 11, 2023.

Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares. Rehab Karbala (HKAR) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 450 mn shares starting Feb. 20 from the capital increase to IQD7.95 bn through 6% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.

Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:



Original shares of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) resumed trading on Feb. 14 after holding its postponed AGM on Feb. 11 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue. Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) will resume trading on Feb. 18 after holding its two AGMs on Nov. 26 and Jan. 25 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements, electing four original and four alternative board members, and decided to distribute IQD1.0 cash dividend per share, corresponding to an 8.7% dividend yield. The opening price will be IQD10.440 per share.

Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:



ISX suspended trading of Economy Bank (BEFI) starting Feb. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 14 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 15.6% rights issue and a 4.4% bonus issue.

ISX suspended trading of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) starting Feb. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 14 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements.

ISX suspended trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Feb. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 15 to discuss and approve renting of Al Sadeer Building, renting of Al Modif Restaurant, and investing in Al Amara Land.

ISX suspended trading of AL-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) starting Feb. 13 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 17 to discuss and approve 2018 until 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD2.0 bn to IQD5.0 bn through 150% rights issue, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading Iraqi Land Transport (SILT) starting Mar. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 6 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members if a vote is taken in favor of dismissal of current board members.