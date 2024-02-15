Iraq Stock Market Report

(MENAFN- Iraq Business News) Advertising Feature
Rabee Securities Iraq Stock Exchange (ISX) market report (week ending: 16th February 2024).
Please click here to view a table of listed companie s and their associated ticker codes.
| RSISX Index Change
|
|
|
| RS ISX Index
| Closings
| Change (w/w) (%)
| Change (YTD) (%)
| RSISX IQD Index
| 1,643.3
| -1.5%
| 5.7%
| RSISX USD Index
| 1,615.8
| -1.5%
| 5.7%
| ISX Market Summary of This Week
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/d
| 22,700.8
| # of Listed Companies on the ISX
| 103
| Trading Vol. ($ mn)/d
| 17.2
| # of Traded Companies
| 70
| Traded Shares (mn)/d
| 19,759
| # of Companies (Up)
| 31
| Total Trades (#/d)
| 3,403
| # of Companies (Down)
| 17
| ISX Mcap (IQD bn)
| 19,503
| # of Companies (Not changed)
| 22
| ISX Mcap ($ mn)
| 14,775
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (GA)
| 6
| Market FX Rate*/
CBI Auction Price (IQD/$)**
| 1320
/ 1310
| # of Comp. Suspended from Trading (ISC)
| 3
*Selling price of the dollar from banks and non-bank financial institutions to the final beneficiary
**Selling price of the dollar by the CBI to the banks
| Top 5 Gainers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Al -Khazer for Construction M.
| IKHC
| 2.500
| 40.4%
| 56.3%
| Ashour Hotel (NRM)
| HASH
| 21.900
| 36.8%
| 84.0%
| Modern Animal & Agr. Prod.
| AMAP
| 0.700
| 12.9%
| 84.2%
| International Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BINT
| 1.940
| 10.2%
| -25.4%
| Al-Sadeer Hotel (UCM)
| HSAD
| 27.400
| 9.6%
| 27.1%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Losers - Weekly
|
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Closing Price(IQD)
| Price Change (w/w)
| Price Chg. (YTD)
| Babylon Bank (UCM)
| BBAY
| 0.070
| -12.5%
| -12.5%
| Al-Ameen for Insurance
| NAME
| 0.570
| -12.3%
| 3.6%
| United Bank
| BUND
| 0.080
| -11.1%
| 0.0%
| Mosul Bank
| BMFI
| 0.210
| -8.7%
| 5.0%
| Fallujah for Const. Mat. (NRM)
| IFCM
| 4.500
| -8.0%
| 30.4%
|
|
|
|
|
| Top 5 Active by Weekly Trading Volume
|
|
|
| Company Names
| ISX Code
| Trading Vol. (IQDmn)/d
| Trading Vol. ($'000)/d
| Share in Total Trad. Vol.(%)
| Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (NRM)
| BMUI
| 14,377.6
| 10,892.1
| 63.3%
| Al-Mansour Bank
| BMNS
| 3,032.9
| 2,297.6
| 13.4%
| Bank of Baghdad
| BBOB
| 861.5
| 652.7
| 3.8%
| Asiacell Communications PJSC
| TASC
| 835.7
| 633.1
| 3.7%
| National Bank of Iraq
| BNOI
| 816.0
| 618.2
| 3.6%
| Distribution of No. of Weekly Trades and Trading Vol. by Sectors
|
| Sector
| No Trades/w
| Trading Vol. (IQD mn)/w
| Trading Vol. ('000 $)/w
| Share in Total Trading Vol. (%)
| Banking
| 1,753
| 19,608.5
| 14,854.9
| 86.4%
| Industry
| 727
| 1,147.9
| 869.6
| 5.1%
| Telecom
| 243
| 835.8
| 633.2
| 3.7%
| Hotels&Tourism
| 218
| 584.2
| 442.5
| 2.6%
| Services
| 410
| 471.5
| 357.2
| 2.1%
| Insurance
| 23
| 35.0
| 26.5
| 0.2%
| Agriculture
| 26
| 18.0
| 13.6
| 0.1%
| Investment
| 3
| 0.0
| 0.0
| 0.0%
| Grand Total
| 3,403
| 22,700.8
| 17,197.6
| 100.0%
|
|
|
|
|
|
Iraq Stock Exchange
Two cross transactions occurred on 14.4 bn shares of Al Mustashar Islamic Bank (BMUI) on Feb. 12 and Feb. 13, valued at IQD14.4 bn and corresponding to 5.7% of BMUI's capital. On Monday, the Iraqi Securities Commission (ISC) announced that cash payments are accepted via electronic payment methods, while revealing a plan to list electronic payment companies on the stock market this year. (INA) ISX requested Babil Animal & Vegetable Production (ABAP) to provide its AGM minutes for the meeting held on Dec. 11, 2023. Iraqi Date Processing and Marketing (IIDP) fulfilled ISX's request to explain why the prices touched the higher limit on Feb. 5 and Feb. 7. The company disclosed that there were no fundamental events or new matters that affected the price of the shares. Rehab Karbala (HKAR) invited its shareholders to subscribe on 450 mn shares starting Feb. 20 from the capital increase to IQD7.95 bn through 6% rights issue. The subscription period is no less than 30 days and no more than 60 days.
Stocks that resumed / will resume trading:
Original shares of Al Masherq Al-Arabi Islamic Bank (BAMS) resumed trading on Feb. 14 after holding its postponed AGM on Feb. 11 in which they discussed and approved increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 20% rights issue. Iraqi for Seed Production (AISP) will resume trading on Feb. 18 after holding its two AGMs on Nov. 26 and Jan. 25 in which they discussed and approved 2021 annual financial statements, electing four original and four alternative board members, and decided to distribute IQD1.0 cash dividend per share, corresponding to an 8.7% dividend yield. The opening price will be IQD10.440 per share.
Stocks that were suspended / will be suspended from trading:
ISX suspended trading of Economy Bank (BEFI) starting Feb. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 14 to discuss and approve increasing the paid-in capital from IQD250.0 bn to IQD300.0 bn through 15.6% rights issue and a 4.4% bonus issue. ISX suspended trading of Modern Chemical Industries (IMCI) starting Feb. 11 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 14 to discuss and approve 2022 annual financial statements. ISX suspended trading of National Company for Tourism Investment (HNTI) starting Feb. 12 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 15 to discuss and approve renting of Al Sadeer Building, renting of Al Modif Restaurant, and investing in Al Amara Land. ISX suspended trading of AL-Wiaam for Financial Investment (VWIF) starting Feb. 13 due to the AGM that will be held on Feb. 17 to discuss and approve 2018 until 2022 annual financial statements, increasing the paid-in capital from IQD2.0 bn to IQD5.0 bn through 150% rights issue, dividend distribution, and electing seven original and seven alternative board members. ISX will suspend trading Iraqi Land Transport (SILT) starting Mar. 3 due to the AGM that will be held on Mar. 6 to discuss and approve electing five original and five alternative board members if a vote is taken in favor of dismissal of current board members.
