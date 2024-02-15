Mindfully Healing Expands DHS IOP DBT Program And Groups To Address Rising Mental Health Needs In Minnesota

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) Skills Group at Mindfully Healing

Expanding Evidence-Based Mental Health Care: Mindfully Healing Introduces DHS IOP DBT Program to Address Rising Mental Health Needs in Minnesota

MINNETONKA, MINNESOTA , UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Mindfully Healing, a leading mental health agency, announces the expansion of its DHS IOP DBT (Department of Health Services Intensive Outpatient Dialectical Behavior Therapy ) program and groups across multiple locations in Minnesota. This expansion comes at a critical time amidst growing concerns about mental health challenges exacerbated by recent global events.

Recent surveys by the National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have highlighted a significant increase in mental health disorders, with nearly 1 in 5 adults in the United States experiencing a mental illness each year. Against this backdrop, Mindfully Healing is expanding its services to meet the rising demand for evidence-based mental health care.

"Dialectical Behavior Therapy (DBT) has proven to be highly effective in addressing personality disorders, depression, anxiety, and trauma," said Mitchell Olson, Owner/Partner of Mindfully Healing. "Our expansion of the DHS-certified IOP DBT program reflects our commitment to providing accessible and effective care to individuals and families in Minnesota."

Mindfully Healing's DHS IOP DBT program combines cognitive-behavioral techniques with mindfulness practices to equip individuals with practical skills for managing emotions and improving overall well-being. With both in-person and telehealth group options available, Mindfully Healing ensures accessibility to therapy sessions tailored to individual preferences and needs.

"Our mission is to provide holistic mental health care that fosters resilience and personal growth," added Olson. "By expanding our DHS IOP DBT program, we aim to empower individuals to navigate life's challenges and lead fulfilling lives."

For more information about Mindfully Healing's expanded DHS IOP DBT program and groups in Minnetonka, Hutchinson, and Spring Park, visit or contact the clinic at (952) 491-9450 or ....

About Mindfully Healing: Mindfully Healing is a leading mental health agency committed to offering compassionate and evidence-based mental health services. With a focus on holistic care and personal growth, Mindfully Healing empowers individuals on their journey to wellness.

Contact: Mitchell Olson Owner/Partner Mindfully Healing Phone: (952) 491-9450 Email: ... Website:

