IICSR Group Leads Sustainability Dialogues In North America

Events on Sustainability have evolved from creating awareness to leading action and implementation, thus forging a journey from concept to reality.

- Harsha S, MD IICSR GroupATHERTON, CALIFORNIA, USA, February 16, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Sustainability Dialogues in North Americas by IICSR GroupThe growing prominence on ESG, Climate change, Human rights has ignited the need for Sustainability Dialogues from big corporations trickling down to individuals contribution towards the cause. The cause of organizing these events has evolved from creating awareness or sensitization to what next? and implementation ways.In view of the changing dynamics, IICSR group is organizing Sustainability dialogues across North Americas on topics related to sustainable development. The platform is to give opportunity to the corporates to share their initiatives and entrepreneurs to share their impact innovations.Harsha S, Managing director IICSR Group states that“Sustainability dialogues is to discuss on the most sensitive topics whose solutions are unfounded and together as a society we could find solutions through technology innovations or setting a new practice”As each industry has its own sustainability challenges, IICSR Group intends to organize industry focussed sustainability dialogues for co-learning, exchanging knowledge and practices. Some of the sessions are conducted in hybrid mode and recordings are available in the public domain for further dissemination of knowledge. The upcoming sustainability dialogues are focused on:Toronto, Ontario:Topic: Deliberations on SDGs and Climate changes in TorontoDate: 22nd Feb'24Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm ETVenue: 5 elements, Avenue roadAtherton, California:Topic: NetZero a reality?Date: 23rd Feb'24Time: 3:00 pm to 5:00 pm PSTVenue: Menlo College, AthertonSalt Lake city, Utah:Topic: Deliberations on SDGs and Climate changes in Salt Lake city, UtahDate: 1st March'24Time: 4:00 pm to 5:00 pm PSTVenue: The Break sports grill, South Jordan, UtahMiami, Florida:Topic: Greenwashing - Measures to address themDate: 15th March'24Time: 5:00 pm to 6:00 pm PSTVenue: Segrado cafe, MiamiTo join the movement for sustainable development and meet like minded people you could register and follow:

