Saving Amerca's Future From The Blob

(MENAFN- Asia Times) Never believe what bipartisan foreign policy establishment hacks say about China and Russia. They don't believe what they say, either. The Blob (as Obama aide Ben Rhodes called it) learned through generations of strategic blunders that if everyone closes ranks and sticks to the same story, its members will survive a strategic disaster of any magnitude with their careers intact.

The same principle explains why not a single American banker went to jail after the subprime collapse of 2008, the biggest fraud in all financial history. The Blob's logic is simple: If you go after one of us, then you have to go after all of us, and who will be left to put things back together?

Whether or not it was right for America to go abroad seeking monsters to destroy in Moscow and Beijing, the way we went about it was abominably stupid.

“If an injury has to be done to a man it should be so severe that his vengeance need not be feared,” Machiavelli advised.

Washington has wounded Russia and China but not disabled them, setting in motion a tragic sequence of responses that in the worst case will lead to war, but more likely will leave the United States with vastly diminished strategic standing.

The rise of China and the resilience of Russia have persisted through serried waves of tech restrictions, $125 billion of NATO support for Ukraine and an unprecedented sanctions regime against Russia, including the seizure of $300 billion in reserves, among other measures.

The Black Legend propounded by the Blob states that China is on the verge of invading Taiwan because its Communist leaders hate democracy, and because it wants to distract its citizens from their economic misery. It claims that Vladimir Putin wants to revive the Russian Empire and invaded Ukraine

because it

“is a country that for decades has enjoyed freedom and democracy and the right to choose its own destiny.”

In fact China has bracing economic challenges, but no crisis, and no widespread popular discontent. It wants to preserve the status quo, barring a Taiwanese move toward sovereignty, which is all but ruled out by the results of Taiwan's national elections this January.

China is a formidable strategic competitor, but its global plan centers on dominating key industries and export markets rather than military deployments – and that plan is proceeding at a rapid clip, despite American efforts to hobble it.

Russia made clear for a decade that it would not tolerate the extension of NATO's boundaries to its border with Ukraine, as the late Henry Kissinger, former Ambassador to Moscow and now CIA Director William Burns, and others repeatedly warned .

Vladimir Putin declared on the eve of his invasion of Ukraine, February 23, 2022:“If deployed in Ukraine, [NATO weapons] will be able to hit targets in Russia's entire European part. The flying time of Tomahawk cruise missiles to Moscow will be less than 35 minutes; ballistic missiles from Kharkov will take seven to eight minutes; and hypersonic assault weapons, four to five minutes. It is like a knife to the throat.”

The Biden Administration believed the Russian economy would collapse under US sanctions. In March 2022 President Biden declared,“The Russian economy is on track to be cut in half.”

Russia's economy is not only larger today than it was two years ago, but has increased production of weapons up to tenfold , producing seven times more artillery shells than the combined West, by Estonian Intelligence estimates. Some 70 percent of casualties are inflicted by artillery, and Russia has an overwhelming advantage, as well as superior tactical air support and offensive missiles and drones.

Russia also produces 100 main battle tanks a month , while Germany produces 50 per year. With five times Ukraine's population, Russia will win a war of attrition barring some catastrophic blunder.

How did Russia do this? China, India, Turkey, and other countries transformed their trade and financing profiles to support the Russian market. China's exports to Russia nearly tripled from prewar levels. India became Russia's top customer for oil and

doubled its exports of machinery

to Russia during 2023. Turkey and the former Soviet republics became conduits for unreported exports to Russia.

Ukraine is short of artillery ammunition and air defense systems . Russia's cheap, Iranian-designed Shaheed drones are now penetrating Ukraine's air defenses and hitting military installations and critical infrastructure. The United States doesn't have enough inventory to keep Ukraine supplied.

Russia is gradually achieving its stated objective, namely to de-militarize Ukraine. Ukraine's manpower resources are thin, and the military is putting 50-year-old soldiers into the front lines. Last October, a Zelensky aide told Time that even if the West provided more weapons,“We don't have the men to use them.”