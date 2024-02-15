Wellbiz Brands Inc. Names Franchise Industry Veteran Amanda Clark As CEO

(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Experienced Executive to Drive Next Phase of Growth for Leading Franchise Platform of Best-in-Class

Beauty and Wellness Brands

DENVER, Feb. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WellBiz Brands Inc. ("WellBiz Brands"), the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform, today announced that Amanda Clark, a seasoned franchise industry executive, has been appointed Chief Executive Officer, effective March 12, 2024.

Ms. Clark succeeds Jeremy Morgan, who

will transition from the business

after seven years leading the company. Under Mr. Morgan's leadership, WellBiz Brands successfully acquired three category-leading brands and system-wide sales grew from $200 million to nearly $700 million.

Franchise Industry Veteran Amanda Clark named CEO of WellBiz Brands Inc.

"After conducting a comprehensive search, it became

clear that Amanda is the right leader to drive the next phase of growth for the WellBiz Brands platform and our world-class, experience-based consumer brands," said Mr. Morgan. "Amanda has deep expertise in franchising, a unique cross-functional operational background, and a proven record of delivering profitable growth and building lasting brands. I am confident WellBiz Brands is well positioned to enter a new chapter of success under her leadership."

Ms. Clark joins WellBiz Brands from Papa John's International, Inc., where she was Chief Operating Officer for International and, earlier, Chief Development Officer. As International COO, Ms. Clark helped lead the delivery of more than 700 net new units and the completion of the two largest development deals in company history. Prior to Papa Johns, Ms. Clark served as Executive Vice President of Restaurant Experience at Taco Bell, overseeing the customer experience of Taco Bell's 7,000-plus restaurants, including design, consumer-facing technology, merchandising, customer marketing, new concepts, and company development. Earlier in her career, Ms. Clark worked for nearly 12 years at Procter & Gamble, where she held a variety of brand management and marketing roles, driving growth for some of the world's largest beauty and wellness brands.

"I couldn't be more excited to work with such a talented team and industry-leading franchisee base," said Ms. Clark. "I am passionate about the beauty and wellness industry and inspired by this portfolio of female-focused brands that build confidence and foster well-being. We have an exciting journey ahead as we build on our momentum and strengthen the impact we can have for our customers, franchisees, and brands."

In 2023, WellBiz Brands delivered a record year in systemwide sales across 900 studios, serving over seven million customers.

The WellBiz Brands portfolio features category leaders including Drybar®, Amazing Lash Studio®, Radiant Waxing®, Elements Massage®, and Fitness Together®.

About WellBiz Brands Inc.

WellBiz Brands Inc. is the pre-eminent beauty and wellness franchise platform catering to the needs of the affluent female consumer. The WellBiz Brands' portfolio features category leaders including

Drybar®,

Amazing Lash Studio® ,

Radiant Waxing® ,

Elements Massage®

and

Fitness Together®.

The company's cross-brand digital marketing program drives effective member acquisition strategies, creating a world-class membership ecosystem. WellBizONETM system, a proprietary technology platform, enhances studio operations for franchisees, fueling member engagement and retention. With expertise in supply chain management, e-commerce and product innovation, WellBiz Brands provides franchisees with a leading edge. The company has received national recognition on lists such as the Inc. 5000 Fastest Growing Companies, Entrepreneur's Franchise 500 and Franchise Times Fast & Serious, among others. For more information, visit WellBizBrands.

Media Contact:

Stephen Reiff

[email protected]

SOURCE WellBiz Brands, Inc.