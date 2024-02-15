Queen Afua Wellness Institute Launches 12-Week Online Sacred Woman Rites Of Passage Program

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Queen Afua Author of Sacred Woman: A Guide to Healing the Feminine Body, Mind, and Spirit

Testimony From Lauren London About Sacred Woman

Ascending Class Of Sacred Woman Rites Of Passage Program In Los Angeles, CA

Empowering Women on a Journey of Self-Discovery and Healing with Queen Afua's Sacred Woman Rites of Passage Program

- Queen AfuaATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, February 15, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Queen Afua Wellness Institute is proud to announce the launch of its 12-Week Online Sacred Woman Rites of Passage Program, starting on March 31st, 2024. This transformative program is based on Queen Afua's best-selling book, Sacred Woman, which recently celebrated its 20th anniversary.The Sacred Woman Rites of Passage program is designed to empower women to connect with their inner wisdom and embrace their divine femininity. Through a series of online workshops, participants will embark on a journey of self-discovery, healing, and spiritual awakening."We are thrilled to offer this program to women around the world," said Queen Afua, founder of the Queen Afua Wellness Institute. "The Sacred Woman Rites of Passage is a powerful tool for personal growth and transformation. It is an honor to guide women on this sacred journey."The program will cover various topics, including holistic health, nutrition, herbal medicine, and ancient African natural lifestyle. Participants will also have access to a supportive community of like-minded women, providing a nurturing environment and sisterhood for growth and healing.Registration for the 12-Week Online Sacred Woman Rites of Passage Program is now open. Spaces are limited, so interested participants are encouraged to sign up early.For more information or to register, please visitAbout Queen Afua Wellness Institute:Queen Afua Wellness Institute is dedicated to empowering individuals to achieve optimal health and wellness through holistic practices and ancient wisdom. Founded by Queen Afua, a renowned holistic health practitioner, the institute offers a range of programs, workshops, and products that promote healing and transformation for men , women and youth.Contact:Queen Afua Wellness InstituteEmail: ...Phone: (888) 344-4325Website:

Amirah Ansaar

Queen Afua Wellness Institute

+1 888-344-4325

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Queen Afua on Red Table Talk