Euroclear Chief Slams G7 Proposal To Use Russian Frozen Assets

(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 16. The use of
frozen assets of the Russian Central Bank to finance recovery of
Ukraine proposed by the Group of Seven is very close to an indirect
seizure, chief executive of Belgium-based Euroclear Lieve Mostrey
said in an interview with The Financial Times, Trend reports.
"Using assets that don't belong to you as collateral is pretty
close to an indirect seizing or a commitment to future seizing,
which could have exactly the same effects on the markets as a
direct seizing," said the chief executive of the depositary with
about 191 bln euro of Russian assets frozen.
"We don't see how the central Russian bank would simply accept
that has been seized and that Euroclear's obligations towards them
have stopped to exist," she noted.
"I trust that the prudent, rational will prevail," Mostrey
continued. "When we come to a logic of seizing of assets·.·.·.
·then you see the trust in the Euroclear system, the trust in the
European capital markets, the trust in euro as a currency
substantially affected," he added.
