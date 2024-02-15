Germany To Transfer EUR 100M Worth Of Military Aid To Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The recently announced German aid package includes explosives for drones, trucks, spare parts, and other items.

The German Ministry of Defense reported this, according to Ukrinform.

German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius said that at a recent meeting with Oleksandr Syrskyi, the new Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces of Ukraine in Kyiv, Bundeswehr Inspector General Carsten Breuer pledged over 100 million euros in short-term aid. The aid package includes military equipment, small drone bombs, 77 MULTI 1A1 trucks, medical equipment, spare parts for various weapons systems, and equipment repair.

The German Defense Ministry has stated that these weapons have already been delivered or will soon be delivered to the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Pistorius says that Ukraine has recently received medium-range guided missiles for the Iris-T air defense system, 155mm ammunition, six mine clearance vehicles, a bridge layer tank and reconnaissance drones.

The minister stated that in 2024, Germany aims to increase the supply of ammunition to Ukraine by three to four times compared to the previous year.

It is planned that the German industry will build the first repair facilities in Ukraine by the summer of this year.

The Defence Minister of Germany stressed the importance of supporting Ukraine and called on partners and allies to do everything in their power to provide assistance.

It was announced during the 19th meeting in the Ramstein format in Brussels that a coalition in support of Ukraine's air defense had been created under the leadership of France and Germany.