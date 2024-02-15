Air Strike On Village In Kharkiv Region: One Victim Is In Serious Condition

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) A guided aerial bomb attack on the village of Chorne, Kupiansk district, has left one victim in a serious condition.

Oleh Syniehubov, the head of the Kharkiv Regional Military Administration, said this in a post on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

“A 54-year-old woman was hospitalized in serious condition, and a 53-year-old man was injured,” the report says.

As of now, three people have been killed in the enemy attack: a 58-year-old woman, a 56-year-old man, and a girl who has yet to be identified.

According to the State Emergency Service, rescuers extinguished a fire in a residential building and an outbuilding in the Vilkhuvatka community. The fire was caused by guided aerial bombs.

As Ukrinform reported, the Russian army attacked the Vilkhuvatka community in the Kharkiv region with guided aerial bombs on the evening of February 15, killing at least three people.